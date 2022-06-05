Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is here. It's called Fortnite Vibin', and features a festival/Summer theme.

With the new Fortnite season there is also a new Battle Pass to work through. As usual, there are big name characters like Darth Vader, as well as original Fortnite characters.

Now that servers are live and stable, you'll find a detailed breakdown of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass in this guide. There's info on new characters like Malik and Sabina, as well as a list of what items can be earned this season.

Remember to check out the new Fortnite map and Victory Umbrella!

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass skins, including Darth Vader, Adira, Malik, Sabina, and Evie

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass allows you to add Darth Vader, Malik, Evie and Sabina to your collection.

Following the new tradition started in the past two seasons, these skins are divided across a selection of Battle Pass pages and unlocked by either claiming a certain number of rewards or reaching a specific Battle Pass level. Upon unlocking a page, the skin or variant is collected by earning Battle Stars from increasing your Battle Pass level and using them to unlock all of the other rewards on the page first.

For Stormfarer, for example, you need to either reach Level 40 or unlock 26 rewards from the Battle Pass to unlock her page. Next, you need to earn all of the rewards on Page 5 to unlock the ability to earn Stormfarer.

Below you can find all of the skins included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass:

Evie - unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass

With three variants:

Evie - unlocked for buying Battle Pass.

Evie (Syndicate Couture) - 8 stars, complete page 2.

Evie (Neon Couture) - 8 stars, complete page 9.

Snap - unlocked on page 1. Costs 9 stars. Special quests can be completed after purchasing to unlock more variants.

Adira - complete page 3 and spend 9 stars.

With two variants:

Adira - 9 stars.

Adira (Infiltrator) - complete page 4. Spend 8 stars.

Stormfarer - complete page 5, spend 9 stars.

With two variants:

Stormfarer - 9 stars

Stormfarer (Storm Brawler) - complete page 7. Spend 8 stars.

Malik - complete page 6. Spend 9 stars.

With two variants:

Malik - 9 stars.

Malik (Exalted) - complete page 7. Spend 8 stars.

Sabina - complete page 8. Spend 9 stars.

With two variants:

Sabina - 9 stars.

Sabina (Burning Ember) - complete page 9. Spend 8 stars.

Darth Vader - complete page 10. Spend 9 stars.

The final character to unlock as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass is Darth Vader. You'll need to have claimed every reward, and spend the last of your stars.