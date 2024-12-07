Fortnite goes first-person for new 5v5 mode Ballistic

Fortnite Ballistic is a new 5v5 mode launching next week in early access within the main Fortnite client.

It's also Epic Games' first proper foray into first-person for Fortnite - a move that has been long-awaited by some fans.

Ballistic arrives on Wednesday 11th December with one map - Skyline 10 - plus a limited number of weapons and items. These will all be expanded over time based on player feedback, Epic Games has said.

Matches begin with players sorted into teams of either attackers or defenders. Attackers must deploy a payload - a Rift Point Device - while defenders must stop them. Players swap sides after six rounds, and the game is over when one team wins a seventh round in total.

If it all sounds a bit Overwatch or Valorant, well, there's clearly inspiration here. But, of course, Fortnite is already full of character skins - which will all be supported - and so the different loadouts you get here seem more customisable.

Image credit: Epic Games

Each match begins with players picking one of five Flex Gadgets, such as proxy mines, bubble shields, and different types of grenade that can launch you (and your enemies) or mark them for your teammates.

As with most other Fortnite shooter modes, Ballistic will host both Ranked and Unranked modes, with the former offering a ladder to climb and penalities if you leave matches.

The addition of Fortnite Ballistic follows yesterday's arrival of Fortnite OG as a newly-permanent mode, and last week's launch of Chapter 6 for the game's main battle royale offering.

Next up? Epic Games has already begun teasing a fresh update for its main Lego Fortnite mode that seems like it may feature the Storm King...