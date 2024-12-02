Boons in Fortnite are small passive upgrades you can collect after completing a specific task on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map.

The task we're referring to requires you to have at least one of the Sprite types you can get in this season of Fortnite. Also, you then need to know what a Sprite Shrine is and how to use it - luckily we're here to help again.

Without further ado, here's how to get Boons and where to find Sprite Shrines in Fortnite.

How to get Boons in Fortnite

To get Boons in Fortnite you need to return Sprites to inactive Sprite Shrines dotted around the Chapter 6 Season 1 map.

While you've got a Sprite in your inventory, head up to any inactive Sprite Shrine and interact with it when prompted to 'return Sprite'. You'll need to wait a short while here, so you might want to duck behind the walls surrounding the Shrine for some protection.

Once the Sprite has been returned to the Shrine, it'll reappear alongside several high-tier rewards including a Boon that boosts your gameplay experience. For example, we returned an Air Sprite and our Boon was to move faster when the Pickaxe was equipped.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Remember, you need to pick up the Boon for it to be applied to you for the rest of the match.

Where to find Sprite Shrines in Fortnite

Now you know what a Boon does, you need to know something quite important - the Sprite Shrine locations! Now, they're scattered across the map for Fortnite: Hunters so it's very likely you'll stumble across one during a match.

Remember, you need to find inactive Sprite Shrines to collect a Boon. Inactive ones look like this:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

If you come across a floating and lit Shrine then someone has already activated it for that match and you won't be able to use it.

This is an activated Shrine, if you come across one like this you can't use it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Finding Sprite Shrines is made easier if you've got a Sprite in your inventory, if you've got a Sprite and are close to a Shrine they'll alert you to it with a small icon on your screen. It looks like a white waypoint marker and there can be a small picture of a Shrine alongside the distance it is from you, helping you locate it.

Now, as we just said, Sprite Shrines are across the map but here are a few places we've found Sprite Shrine locations:

Magic Mosses - There are a couple close together here.

North-west of Twinkle Terrace.

West of Canyon Crossing and north of Shogun's Solitude - On the island near Shogun's Solitude.

Between Warrior's Watch and Canyon Crossing.

Between Foxy Floodgate and Masked Meadows.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now!