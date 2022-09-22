Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map, named locations and landmarks explained

Chapter 3 introduced a new Fortnite map and, now that we’ve reached Chapter 3 Season 4, this map contains a wide range of named locations and landmarks for you to explore.

When you first start playing Fortnite, the map will be colured a slate grey, but, by visiting the named locations and landmarks, you’ll gradually restore its glory.

While finding the named locations is pretty simple - thanks to the question marks - locating the landmarks is a little more complicated.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

What’s new on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map? The beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 saw a number of changes being implemented to the map, which you can see below:

How to reveal named locations and landmarks on the Fortnite map Whenever a new named location is added to the Fortnite map, or one is majorly altered, it will become greyed out - allowing you to easily identify the new area. There may even be a small grey spot for a new notable landmark on occasion. Fortnite newcomers, however, will find that their map is completely greyed out. You will also receive a small amount of XP when you visit a named location or landmark for the first time. To see the map in all its true glory, you need to visit each of the named locations and any major landmarks - be it on foot or landing from the Battle Bus. We recommend visiting the named locations first, because it will allow you to narrow down any landmarks you need to visit by the little grey spots left on the map. The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is almost here! Before then, make sure you get any remaining Battle Pass rewards you want, unlock the Indiana Jones skin (give yourself plenty of time to solve the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines puzzle!) and be sure to spend those gold bars. Meanwhile, learn how to flesh out your character collection and learn how to earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

Fortnite map named locations listed At the beginning of every Fortnite season, we can usually expect to see a selection of new named locations. There may even be new named locations appearing throughout a season too! Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 saw five new named locations being added to the map: Cloudy Condos

Fort Jonesy

Herald’s Sanctum

Lustrous Lagoon

Shimmering Shrine Outside of these new locations, there are 11 returning named locations in Chapter 3 Season 4: Chonker’s Speedway

Coney Crossroads

Greasy Grove

Logjam Junction

Rave Cave

Reality Tree

Rocky Reels

Shifty Shafts

Sleepy Sound

Synapse Station

Tilted Towers The appearance of named locations may change inbetween seasons or even during them.

Fortnite landmarks explained Landmarks in Fortnite are smaller locations sprinkled throughout the map and usually contain either a small location or notable object for you to explore. Occasionally they will be notable enough to justify having a small grey spot on the map for you to fill in. You’ll naturally encounter landmarks by simply exploring the map and, like with named locations, will earn some XP by finding them. Part of the fun with landmarks is randomly finding them, but, if you want to fully complete the map, we recommend visiting all of the named locations first. This will leave grey spots on the map wherever a notable landmark might sit - making locating them far easier!