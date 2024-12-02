Where to find Earth Sprites, Water Sprites and Air Sprites in Fortnite

Earth Sprites, Water Sprites and Air Sprites in Fortnite are sweet little creatures that appear across the map (apart from the Earth Sprite, when you see one you'll know what we mean.)

The three types of Sprites in Fortnite each come with their own unique perks and abilities if you pick them up then equip them during a match. Also, you can use Sprites to visit Sprite Shrines and get Boons if you want extra special rewards.

On this page, we're showing you where to find Earth, Water and Air Sprites in Fortnite plus explaining their abilities.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Earth Sprites in Fortnite

Earth Sprites are proving difficult to find, so far since the season has started we've found that they've only been visible in replay footage rather than being visible on the map - which, of course, isn't very helpful! This could mean that either Earth Sprites are an extremely rare spawn, or there's a glitch preventing them from being visible during a match.

However, through replay footage, we've regularly found Earth Sprites around Magic Mosses and Flooded Frogs. This makes them good areas to keep an eye on during a match to see if one will spawn for you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Earth Sprites use up some of your items in exchange for rewards - it's pretty much a 'give them your junk to get goodies' deal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Where to find Water Sprites in Fortnite

We've regularly found Water Sprites in Fortnite around Hopeful Heights, Masked Meadows and Magic Mosses. This doesn't mean they can't and won't spawn elsewhere, these are the three areas where we've reliably found them time after time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When placed on the ground, Water Sprites act like a fountain and will fully heal your shields and health for you. They can also do this for any teammates you have if they're close to the Sprite. This makes them a good choice for taking into battle with you, especially if you're thinking of taking on a boss like Night Rose at Demon's Dojo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Where to find Air Sprites in Fortnite

We've regularly found Air Sprites in Fortnite around Nightshift Forest, Lost Lake, Magic Mosses and Shogun's Solitude. So far, this Sprite type is the one we've found the most across the Chapter 6 Season 1 map. Again, this doesn't mean these are the only places they'll spawn - these are just the areas where we've regularly come across them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Air Sprites will give you a little ejection boost when put on the ground and you'll be able to use your glider to cover some distance or return safely to the ground. This can also be used to damage buildings or vehicles.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Fortnite: Hunters!