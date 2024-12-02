Night Rose in Fortnite is a boss you can face on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map, and arguably they're one of the trickiest bosses we've seen in a long time.

As with all boss fights you've encountered across the many seasons of Fortnite, you'll need plenty of health, shields and high-power weaponry to be able to take down Night Rose. Also, we recommend collecting a Water Sprite first - their shield perk will be extremely useful.

Without further ado, here's where to find and how to beat Night Rose in Fortnite, plus their rewards explained.

Where to find Night Rose in Fortnite

You can find Night Rose at Demon's Dojo, this is in the north-east corner of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map:

You'll know if Night Rose is still there (and that someone hasn't beaten you to her) by the badge icon shown on the map above. This icon will also help you figure out where in the Dojo she is, though she's usually always in the main building here.

How to beat Night Rose in Fortnite

To beat Night Rose in Fortnite you need to wear her health bar down to zero, but this is easier said than done as the fight happens in three phases - with the middle one being the trickiest of the trio. However, keep an eye out for spectral Night Rose's to appear around the Dojo, they can attack you too and though they have a low health tolerance they can get pretty annoying.

Phase One

In the first phase of the fight, Night Rose will be in human form walking around with a gun and she's pretty slow in this form. We recommend using a Shotgun or high-power weapon here to take her out quickly as you can get quite close to her.

Phase Two

Now, phase two is where we found this fight to be quite tricky. Night Rose will now be puppeted by a large mask in the middle of the building and the mask will fire out projectiles at you in succession - they can easily take out a third of your health if they hit you, so dodge out of the way as they're coming at you.

To beat Night Rose here you need to shoot each of the red eyes on the mask. Once you've destroyed both red eyes, the final phase will begin.

Phase Three

This phase is a repeat of phase one, all you need to do now is keep shooting at Night Rose with anything you've got to take her health bar all the way down to defeat her fully.

Rewards for beating Night Rose in Fortnite

When you've beaten Night Rose in Fortnite you'll get a handful of high-tier loot rewards, including:

Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG - Mythic

- Mythic Night Rose's Void Oni Mask - Mythic

- Mythic Night Rose Medallion - Your weapon constantly loads ammo

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our pages showing you how to get a Typhoon Blade and where to get Earth, Water and Air Sprites.