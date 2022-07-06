How to get the Fortnite Indiana Jones skin and every Indiana Jones challenge listed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is well underway, adding in new characters, locales, and weapons.

Indiana Jones also features, and can be unlocked as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass.

You can now unlock the Indiana Jones skin, along with a collection of Indiana Jones themed cosemtic items, by completing Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite.

How to unlock Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite

To unlock the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite, then you first need to purchase the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 3. After doing so, or if you've already purchased it, you'll be able to access the Indiana Jones challenges.

In order to unlock the Indiana Jones skin you need to:

Complete 4 Indiana Jones quests from Page 1

You can also unlock an additional style for the Indiana Jones skin - Temple Explorer - by doing the following:

Complete 5 Indiana Jones quests from Page 2

Indiana Jones challenges and how to unlock Indiana Jones cosmetic items in Fortnite

Alongside the Indiana Jones skin and its alternative style, there are nine Indiana Jones themed cosmetic items for you to collect by completing the Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite.

To unlock the items on Page 2, you'll first have to complete all of the Indiana Jones challenges on Page 1.

Page 1 Indiana Jones Challenges

Below you'll find all of the Indiana Jones challenges, along with their rewards, on Page 1:

Page 2 Indiana Jones Challenges

To unlock Page 2 of the Indiana Jones challenges, you first need to complete every Page 1 challenge. After doing so, you can complete the Page 2 challenges at your own pace.

Here are the Page 2 Indiana Jones challenges, along with their associated rewards:

Damage opponents with a pistol (750) - First Misadventure loading screen

- First Misadventure loading screen Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (1) - Indy's Dustoff in-built emote

- Indy's Dustoff in-built emote Finish top 5 in a match (1) - Emergency Raft glider

- Emergency Raft glider Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (100) - Doctor Jones enoticon

- Doctor Jones enoticon Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (1) - Indy's Escape spray

