Learning how to damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle is one of the Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Though easy on paper, in practice, pulling this off is difficult - but there is a method which can help you get this faster, especially for those struggling when playing solo.

If you complete this, and other Indiana Jones challenges, you'll unlock the skin and other associated cosmetics. Remember you have until the end of Chapter 3 Season 3 to complete this!

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

How to damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle in Fortnite

For this challenge, you must ride on or stand on a vehicle and damage opponents for a total of 500 points of damage - this doesn't have to be in a single match, of course, meaning you can chip away at it over time.

There's two components to this - finding a vehicle, and learning how to ride or stand on a vehicle for the challenge to count.

Vehicles are located throughout the map, though in some more popular spots than others. Rocky Reels, in the desert part of the map to the south, has several vehicles you can find easily, and is our most recommended location.

Another suggestion, if you are doing this alongside other Indiana Jones quests, is the trucks on the south side of Shifty Shafts, as this location is home to another challenge involving opening chests - but we found them much harder to shoot from and successfully get this completed quickly.

If you have opting for this, then driving these trucks to the other side of the location where there's more room to see players is probably best.

Once you have found a vehicle, enter then click the right stick to change seats. From the passenger seat, you can then aim and fire your weapon.

With other vehicles, such as flatbed trucks, you can click the right stick again to stand on the back of the truck, which is another way for you to aim at players and contribute to the challenge.

This is another reason why Rocky Reels is useful - there are plenty of these trucks, and on every encounter, we spotted several other players to help complete this challenge quickly.

It should be noted there are computer controlled enemies also here, which won't attack unless encouraged. In our experience, these AI characters do not contribute to this challenge - so best leave them alone and focus on players.

An extra bonus of doing this is you will also complete the weekly challenge 'damage opponents while in a vehicle', if you haven't already.

Good luck!