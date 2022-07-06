Fortnite secret door location and how to find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines is a challenge you must complete in order to get the 'Indy's Dustoff' emote as part of the Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You'll need to have completed the first page of Indiana Jones challenges in order to gain access to the second page, which includes this particular task.

Finding the entrance to the secret door location in Fortnite is just one step in this quest, however, as you'll need to visit a few more areas in Shuffled Shrines to work out the puzzle that opens the door past the main chamber and the secret door within it.

Fortnite Shuffled Shrines secret door location explained

To get to the main chamber and locate the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite, you first need to solve the runes symbol puzzle in front of the main chamber door. This involves exploring the area around Shuffled Shrines in search of four rune symbols.

You need to take note of what symbols appear on the stone runes, working your way from west to east, if looking at the map. Thankfully, the runes are always located in the exact same area every match. However, the symbols that appear on the runes are different every match, meaning the puzzle solution to gain entrance to the secret door location will change every time you start a new match.

Additionally, much like Logjam Lotus, the structures around Shuffled Shrines can change between matches. This will change how to get to a stone rune location, but it won't change where they are located. We had two structure changes while exploring Shuffled Shrines, but there could be more.

Fortnite Shuffled Shrines rune symbol locations

To open the main chamber door and locate the secret door, you need to find four rune symbols around Shuffled Shrines and match their symbols with the rune puzzle outside of the main chamber door.

As mentioned above, the correct symbols will change every match, so you need to take note of the correct puzzle solution everytime you want to open the main chamber door and find the secret door.

Below, you'll find map locations and what the general area around the four stone runes looks like, but remember, our symbols won't be the same as yours.

Rune symbol location 1

The first rune symbol you'll need to take note of is located in the southwestern area of Shuffled Shrines, in the lower area of the temple ruins. If looking at your map, it's between the left and middle petals under the purple tree symbol.

We came across two entrances above this location, depending on what structures spawned at Shuffled Shrines. One was a small hole in the ground with an ascender leading down, and the other was through a stone doorway.

However you get down, the rune will be on the ground in its own alcove. Take note of the symbol and then make your way out of this underground structure.

The first symbol you need to find to gain access to locate the secret door.

Rune symbol location 2

From the first rune symbol location, head north up the small hill. If looking at your map, the second rune symbol location is to the northwest of Shuffled Shrines, near the inward curve of the purple tree symbol.

The second symbol you need to input to solve the puzzle in the main chamber.

Depending on what layout you get, the rune symbol will either be on the ground in a corner of a stone building, or out in the open near a damaged wall. You'll know you're close if you can see a reboot van in the distance.

Take note of your rune symbol, then head to the northern area of Shuffled Shrines.

Rune symbol location 3

The third rune symbol is located in the northern area of Shuffled Shrines, at the top of the hill. It's just past the second rune and a reboot van.

Head past the reboot van to find the third rune symbol location.

Our rune was located in the ground near a red shelter in both Shuffled Shrines layouts we came across. When you get there, take a note of your symbol, then jump down to the wooden pens below.

Rune symbol location 4

The fourth and final rune is located to the northeast of Shuffled Shrines, on the ground inside one of the wooden pens on the lower area.

The last rune symbol you need to enter in the main chamber to gain access to the secret door.

The general area of the pens should look the same, but structures around the rune might change. Take note of your final symbol, and now that you know all four, it's time to enter the correct puzzle solution and gain access to the main chamber and secret door location!

How to find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

Once you know all of the correct rune symbols, you can turn the runes outside the main chamber of the temple at Shuffled Shrines to solve the puzzle.

The main chamber where you need to enter the puzzle solution is located in the middle of Shuffled Shrines, on the lower level of the map. If looking at the map, it's just above the trunk of the purple tree symbol.

You should turn the runes and enter the symbols you found in the same order as the locations listed above. So the left rune in the main chamber will be the first location of the rune symbol you found above, in the southwestern area of the map. The rune beside this will be the second symbol you found in the north of Shuffled Shrines, on top of the hill, and so on with the other two symbols.

If you've turned the runes to their correct symbol, the main chamber door will open in front of you. Walk to the back of this corridor and pick up the golden relic for some gold bars, but watch out for the dark-coloured tiles below you - these will activate traps in the corridor and could kill you if you're low on health.

Go to the right of the golden relic and through the small entranceway in the wall, then go toward the green plants by a damaged wall in this small area. Destroy the wall covered by plants to locate the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines. There will be two rare chests behind this wall every time you destroy it.

Destroy the wall located to the right of the golden relic to complete this Indiana Jones quest.

You'll get the Indy's Dustoff' emote for doing this the first time, but can repeat the process if you want to open two rare chests during a match again.

