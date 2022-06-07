The ability to ride animals in Fortnite was introduced at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 3, giving players a new way to traverse the ever-changing island.

You can only ride a wolf or a boar so far, as they’re the only large animals roaming the map, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Raptors make a return to Fortnite soon.

You can find information on animal locations and how to ride animals in Fortnite below, including some handy information on how to control your new best friend.

Animal locations in Fortnite

You’ll first have to find an animal in Fortnite before you can ride it. Like previous seasons, boars are most consistently found inside fenced areas on the outskirts of some locations, like Shifty Shafts, but can also be found in and around wooded areas. This season, they also seem to be roaming the snowy mountains around Logjam Lumberyard as well.

(Aggressive) boars can be found at Shifty Shafts and near wooded areas.

Wolves can also be found in and around wooded areas, and are more likely to roam into named locations near the woodlands. We’ve found wolves most consistently by The Daily Bugle so far.

An animal location is not guaranteed, however, as they like to roam the map throughout a match. We recommend finding a boar inside a pen at a place like Shifty Shafts before another player does.

Head to Logjam Lumberyard to locate boars or the fields around The Daily Bugle to find wolves.

How to ride animals in Fortnite

Now that you’ve found a wolf or boar, you’ll need to know how to ride an animal in Fortnite. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as laborious as taming them used to be!

To ride an animal in Fortnite, you just need to jump on its back. No additional inputs needed, just press the jump button and aim for the animal’s back to start riding it for as long as you want to, providing an opponent doesn’t eliminate it.

While riding an animal, you can shoot and throw items if needed. You can even swim while on a wolf or boar's back, so you never need to leave your new friend behind. As an extra bonus, you’ll also get 80 XP for every animal you ride.

Animals are also quite speedy when sprinting, but probably won’t get you across the map as fast as a good vehicle. They are, however, a lot better for navigating rough terrain like mountainous areas, as you can make them jump over obstacles.

When you need to stop riding an animal you can either double jump, or press the ‘Dismount’ prompt noted in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. Once you're ready to get back on, just return to the wolf or boar and jump on its back again.

