Fortnitemares 2024 is the halloween event that's back for another year and the map has had some minor changes to it so you can fully take part in the spooky season. In classic halloween style, there are plenty of pumpkins around that you can smash to your heart's content.

There's plenty for you to explore during the halloween celebrations in Fortnite, there's even a jumpscare or two if you're unlucky enough to be the unsupecting victim.

On that note, let the celebrations begin and here's the Fortnitemares map for Fortnite Halloween 2024.

Fortnitemares map for Fortnite Halloween 2024

Here is the Fortnitemares map for the 2024 event, and a few points of interest have changed but the map structure is mostly the same as before:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

In Freaky Fields, which was previously Reckless Railways, you can smash larger pumpkins to find treasure within and if you find yourself in trouble, you can also hide yourself as one of the Scarecrows dotted around the field (not that I did that when the scary Saw puppet was chasing me...)

Brawler's Battleground has had a makeover so it is now Brawler's Patch and the usually green river around the Underworld has turned a blood-red colour, spooky.

We hope you enjoy more spooky shenanigans in Fortnitemares 2024!