Chainsaws in Fortnite are yet another item that's available for a limited-time as part of this year's Fortnitemares Halloween celebrations.

Alongside the Pumpkin Launcher and Wood Stake Shotgun, the Chainsaw is a powerful weapon to wield during a Fortnite Match and you can ride it! That being said, it is a melee weapon so you'll need to be close to an enemy to deal damage which is always a risky move.

Without further ado, here's how to get a Chainsaw in Fortnite.

How to get a Chainsaw in Fortnite

You can get a Chainsaw in Fortnite from ground loot or by looking in chests across the Fortnitemares Map. We found our one by opening chests around Grim Gate, though you can find it anywhere across the map so it's worth opening all the chests you come across to maximise your chances of grabbing one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

You can also, if you're lucky, grab a Chainsaw from an eliminated player's inventory. If you decide to take on someone who already has this weapon then be careful as the Chainsaw itself can do a lot of damage. Just remember that the Chainsaw is rideable and your opponent can use this to get the upperhand in a one-to-one fight.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite help during this year's Halloween celebrations then check out our pages showing you how to complete Jigsaw's challenge, Billy's location and how to get a Bomb Billy.