The Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite is another weapon that's available for a limited-time during this year's halloween celebrations.

You'll need to head to a specific area on the Fortnitemares map or be extremely lucky to find this Fortnite Shotgun. However, it's worth the effort to find it as it's quite a powerful weapon - even if you're not a big fan of Shotguns.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite.

How to get the Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite

To get the Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite you need to defeat Ultimate Carva at Brawler's Patch.

Brawler's Patch used to be Brawler's Battleground. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When you get to the area you should find Ultimate Carva wandering around, as long as another squad hasn't beaten you to them. Just like any other boss in Fortnite, Ultimate Carva has a two-stage health bar which equates to a two stage fight. In the first stage they'll use the Pumpkin Launcher and in the second stage they'll use the Wood Stake Shotgun.

We recommend using the grind rails (Pumpkin Vines) around the area to keep dodging Carva's attacks. Couple this with a rapid-fire or high-power weapon and you should be able to take them down quite quickly. However, this is a hot drop at the moment so it's likely you won't be the only squad or person there - so be ready to fight your way out with your loot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, if you're lucky, you can pick up the Wood Stake Shotgun from an eliminated player.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnitemares content, then check out our page showing you Billy's location - just be prepared for a spooky fight if you go looking for them.