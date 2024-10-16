Jigsaw's Challenge in Fortnite is part of the 2024 Halloween celebrations and you can take part in this life or death game if you're brave ehanough.

Across Fortnite during this year's Halloween event you can choose to play a game that pits you against another player that's also made the same choice. The catch? If you fail you'll be blown up, if you get caught you'll be killed...

So on that cheerful note, here's how to complete Jigsaw's Challenge in Fortnite.

How to start Jigsaw's Challenge in Fortnite

To start Jigsaw's Challenge in Fortnite you need to find one of the multiple TV sets dotted around the Fortnitemares map. You'll know when you're close to one as you'll be able to see a small TV icon appear on your map - this is showing you exactly where the TV is.

Note: You can't start the challenge with the TV set at Billy's location - this is a separate thing.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

So far, we've regularly found TV sets at the following locations:

The Underworld

Restored Reels

Freaky Fields

Nitrodome

Grim Gate

When you've found a TV you need to walk up to it and interact with it, this should make Billy appear on the screen. Choose to 'Accept' and Jigsaw's Challenge will begin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to complete Jigsaw's Challenge in Fortnite

To complete Jigsaw's Challenge in Fortnite you need to find and eliminate the marked opponent before the time runs out or before they eliminate you. If you don't catch eachother before the time runs out then the Billy-inspired mask you're wearing will detonate and you'll be dead anyway - so really it's life or death.

After accepting the challenge you'll see a small timer appear on the left side of your screen - this shows you how long you've got left to find your target. It will also have a small icon showing you what your target looks like.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, if you look on your map, you should find that your target's area is roughly marked out for you. This way you've got a vague direction to look in, but remember if you know where your opponent is then they know where you are too - so keep your guard up.

Once you've eliminated your opponent you'll have completed Jigsaw's challenge. If you don't eliminate them and they don't find you, bye bye head!

Fortnite Jigsaw's Challenge rewards explained

If you manage to survive and complete Jigsaw's Challenge then get ready to be bestowed with rewards, including living past your interaction with the evil puppet for now...

As well as being able to loot your opponent's inventory, you'll be rewarded with some seasonal weaponry - Boom Billy (usually a few of these) and a Witch Broom. On top of this you'll also receive some high-tier loot items, so it's well worth taking the risk to complete this challenge - after all you're going to be shooting at eachother anyway!

Image credit: Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Halloween hijinks in Fortnite then check out our pages showing you how to get the Pumpkin Launcher and how to get the Wood Stake Shotgun.