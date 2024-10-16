Bomb Billy in Fortnite is a type of limited-time item available during this year's Halloween celebrations, and it's quite a powerful one to have in your inventory.

If you aim this Fortnite item at an enemy target, Bomb Billy will menacingly cycle his way over to them and then explode upon impact. It's great when you're the one throwing him, but not so great when he's chasing you - if you're the victim then keep running until he stops following you!

Without further ado, here's how to get Bomb Billy in Fortnite.

How to get Bomb Billy in Fortnite

To get Bomb Billy in Fortnite you either need to defeat Billy the Puppet, grab some from downed players, as ground loot, in chests, or as a reward for completing Jigsaw's Challenge.

Billy the Puppet's location is inside the big white house at Freaky Fields - defeat them with a high-powered or rapid-fire weapon to grab a couple of Bomb Billy's as ground loot.

Here's the house you need to look in. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

You can complete Jigsaw's Challenge by interacting with a number of TV's dotted around the Fortnitemares Map, kill your assigned target to get some Bomb Billy's as a reward (along with other useful items.)

Image credit: Epic Games

Keep your eyes peeled, as you can loot Bomb Billys from eliminated players - so make sure to check out their stashes when they drop. Remember, you can also find this item as ground loot and in chests across the map too.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Halloween hijinks in Fortnite then check out our pages showing you how to get the Pumpkin Launcher and where to find the Wood Stake Shotgun.