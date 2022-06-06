Fortnite Reality Seeds locations and how to summon or plant Reality Saplings

Plant or summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds is one of the first seasonal challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, after the Collision live event with The Rock closed out Season 2.

What is a Reality Seed? The item creates a Reality Sapling, working similar to tents from the previous season, adding another loot source to the game.

After planting three Reality Seeds this season, you will clear a challenge and get 15K XP, which will help you start collecting those rewards from this Season’s battle pass.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Reality Seeds locations

To plant Reality Saplings in Fortnite, you must first find Reality Seeds. These Reality Seeds are located around the large pink tree in the middle of Reality Falls.

Reality Falls is a new landmark in Chapter 3 Season 3 located just west of Tilted Towers. If you haven't explored this area yet, put a pin directly in the middle of question marks to the left of Tilted Towers while looking at your map.

You need to go to Reality Falls to find Reality Seeds this season in Fortnite.

Land close to the big pink tree at Reality Falls and look out for large purple pods resembling tomatoes. Smash these pods with your harvesting tool to find Reality Seeds. Destroying the pod will usually produce two Reality Seeds, which will float before landing on the water or grounds below the pink tree.

You need to smash the purple pods in Reality Falls to get Reality Seeds.

Once you've found some Reality Seeds, it's time to plant or summon Reality Saplings!

How to plant or summon Reality Saplings in Fortnite

To clear this Week Zero seasonal challenge, you'll need to plant or summon three Reality Saplings. Although you need to go to Reality Falls to get the Reality Seeds, you can actually plant or summon them anywhere on the island.

To plant Reality Saplings, equip the Reality Seeds and then aim and throw them like you would a grenade. A blue outline will appear if you can plant the Sapling in the area. If a red outline appears, this means you can't plant the Reality Sapling there, so just adjust your aim until the outline turns blue.

If your Reality Seeds has a red outline just adjust your aim until it turns blue to plant a Reality Sapling.

Summoning Reality Saplings is the exact same process as planting them. It just means that if you already have a Reality Sapling planted, it will move its location to where you last threw a Reality Seed.

Your Sapling will then grow in the next match, and you can use it to get gear, similar to how tents worked last season. Just clean up the weeds around the Sapling in future matches to get loot. You can also get loot from other players' Reality Saplings as well!

A fully grown Reality Sapling in Fortnite.

The Reality Saplings look very similar to this season's new Victory Umbrella. A pretty cosmetic to add to your collection!