Billy the Puppet has arrived on the Fortnitemares 2024 map as part of this year's halloween celebrations and, once you find him, you can fight him as a limited-time boss - a good way to get payback for all the years he's frightened you right?

However, your biggest challenge is actually tracking down the evil puppet's location in Fortnite as he's quite well hidden.

Without further ado, here's where to find Billy's location in Fortnite.

Billy's location in Fortnite

Billy the Puppet can be found in the white house in Freaky Fields in Fortnite as part of Fortnitemares 2024, but you do need to lure him out if you want to fight him.

Once you're in Freaky Fields look for the large white house:

Great - that doesn't look suspicious at all. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We've also marked its location on the map below to help you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When you find the large white house, head inside and you should instantly see a TV in a dark room directly in front of you. Head over to the TV and Billy will appear on it with the iconic 'Want to play a game' phrase - then you need to interact with the TV. Fair warning, this is a jumpscare if you're not ready as Billy will then suddenly pop out of the set at you.

Be warned though, if another squad has been there and beaten Billy already the TV will be gone - if they've not beaten him then he can just be hanging around inside.

This goes against every instinct I have... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When Billy is out of the TV you can battle him as you would with any other boss, we found that rapid-fire and high-power weapons work well here as he's only got a melee weapon. Just know that if you try to run away into the nearby maize field and hide as a Scarecrow he will find you and hack you to pieces...

Instant regret. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We hope you enjoy more spooky fun in Fortnitemares 2024!