Fortnite Vibin’ quests and every currently available Vibin’ quest listed

Fortnite Vibin’ quests and every currently available Vibin’ quest listedWhen will the next set of Vibin’ quests be released?
Vibin’ quests are the storyline challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
With the Zero Point released and the IO banished at the conclusions of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the island should be safe. Right? Well, it looks like other dimensions are starting to merge with the island and a certain Sith Lord is also paying a visit, so maybe The Seven should have thought their plan through a bit more.
Below you’ll find all of the currently available Fortnite Vibin’ quests listed, along with when the next Vibin’ quest set will be released.
Fortnite Vibin’ quests explained
Below you’ll find every currently available Fortnite Vibin’ quests and their rewards, which will remain live until the end of Chapter 3 Season 3 on Saturday, 17th September.
The Vibin’ quests are divided into Parts, which each contain a collection of different challenges. To unlock a Part you must complete the ones which come before it, so to unlock Part 3, for example, you must complete Part 1 and 2.
Fortnite Vibin' quests Part One listed
Here are all the Fortnite Vibin' quests in Part One - completing all of the Part One challenges will reward you with 36k XP.
First:
- Establish Device Uplink around the Rave Cave - 7k XP
- Collect food consumables (6) - 7k XP
- Interact with party poppers (5) - 7k XP
Second:
- Establish Device Uplink around Sanctuary or Rocky Reels - 7k XP
- Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10) - 7k XP
- Spray peace sprays on structure at old IO Outposts (3) - 7k XP
You’ll also receive the Peace Spray for completing this challenge set.
Third:
- Establish Device Uplink around the Reality Tree - 7k XP
- Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Seed Pod (1) - 7k XP
- Take Reality Seed to 3 Named Locations - 7k XP
- Plant or transplant a Reality Seed (1) - 7k XP
Fortnite Vibin' quests Part Two listed
Below you'll find all of the Fortnite Vibin' quests in Part Two - completing all of the Part Two challenges will reward you with 36k XP and Bushy’s Bulb.
First:
- Establish Device Uplink around the Reality Tree - 7k XP
- Scan the Reality Tree (1) - 7k XP
- Scan the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom (1) - 7k XP
- Scan the Reality Bloom (1) - 7k XP
Second:
- Establish Device Uplink around Logjam Loctus or Rave Cave - 7k XP
- Harvest Fruit from Reality Saplings (1) - 7k XP
Third:
- Establish Device Uplink around the Rave Cave, Sleepy Sound or Titled Towers - 7k XP
- Acquire Bushranger seed from mysterious bloom (1) - 7k XP
- Bring Bushranger to Reality Tree (1) - 7k XP
Fourth:
- Establish Device Uplink around the Reality Tree, Titled Towers, Shifty Shafts or Rave Cave - 7k XP
- Interact with Zero Point Scanning Devices (3) - 7k XP
Fortnite Vibin' quests Part Three listed
Below you'll find all of the Fortnite Vibin' quests in Part Three - completing all of the Part Three challenges will reward you with 36k XP.
First:
- Establish Device Uplink around GreasyGrove, Logjam Loctus, Coney Crossroads or The Joneses - 7k XP
- Damage opponents using a Star Wars Weapon (500) - 7k XP
Second:
- Establish Device Uplink around Greasy Grove, Logjam Loctus, Coney Crossroads or The Joneses - 7k XP
- Plant Listening Devices at Imperial Docking Bays (3) - 7k XP
Third:
- Establish Device Uplink around Greasy Grove, Logjam Loctus, Coney Crossroads or The Joneses - 7k XP
- Defeat Darth Vader - 7k XP
More to come…
When will the next Fortnite Vibin’ quests be released?
The next set of Fortnite Vibin’ quests - Part Four - will be released on Tuesday, 5h July) at the following times:
- UK - 2pm (BST)
- Europe - 3pm (CEST)
- East Coast US - 9am (EST)
- West Coast US - 6am (PST)
At the time of writing, we don’t know how many Vibin’ quests there will be nor when the next set will be released. Judging by the time gap between Part Three and Part Four, we may have to wait for another two weeks for the next collection of Vibin’ quests to be released.
