Fortnite Vibin’ quests and every currently available Vibin’ quest listed

Vibin’ quests are the storyline challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

With the Zero Point released and the IO banished at the conclusions of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the island should be safe. Right? Well, it looks like other dimensions are starting to merge with the island and a certain Sith Lord is also paying a visit, so maybe The Seven should have thought their plan through a bit more.

Below you’ll find all of the currently available Fortnite Vibin’ quests listed, along with when the next Vibin’ quest set will be released.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Vibin’ quests explained Below you’ll find every currently available Fortnite Vibin’ quests and their rewards, which will remain live until the end of Chapter 3 Season 3 on Saturday, 17th September. The Vibin’ quests are divided into Parts, which each contain a collection of different challenges. To unlock a Part you must complete the ones which come before it, so to unlock Part 3, for example, you must complete Part 1 and 2.

Fortnite Vibin' quests Part One listed Here are all the Fortnite Vibin' quests in Part One - completing all of the Part One challenges will reward you with 36k XP. First: Establish Device Uplink around the Rave Cave - 7k XP

Collect food consumables (6) - 7k XP

Interact with party poppers (5) - 7k XP Second: Establish Device Uplink around Sanctuary or Rocky Reels - 7k XP

Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10) - 7k XP

Spray peace sprays on structure at old IO Outposts (3) - 7k XP You’ll also receive the Peace Spray for completing this challenge set. Third: Establish Device Uplink around the Reality Tree - 7k XP

Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Seed Pod (1) - 7k XP

Take Reality Seed to 3 Named Locations - 7k XP

Plant or transplant a Reality Seed (1) - 7k XP

Fortnite Vibin' quests Part Two listed Below you'll find all of the Fortnite Vibin' quests in Part Two - completing all of the Part Two challenges will reward you with 36k XP and Bushy’s Bulb. First: Establish Device Uplink around the Reality Tree - 7k XP

Scan the Reality Tree (1) - 7k XP

Scan the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom (1) - 7k XP

Scan the Reality Bloom (1) - 7k XP Second: Establish Device Uplink around Logjam Loctus or Rave Cave - 7k XP

Harvest Fruit from Reality Saplings (1) - 7k XP Third: Establish Device Uplink around the Rave Cave, Sleepy Sound or Titled Towers - 7k XP

Acquire Bushranger seed from mysterious bloom (1) - 7k XP

Bring Bushranger to Reality Tree (1) - 7k XP Fourth: Establish Device Uplink around the Reality Tree, Titled Towers, Shifty Shafts or Rave Cave - 7k XP

Interact with Zero Point Scanning Devices (3) - 7k XP