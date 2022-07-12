Where to block the pipes to build pressure in Fortnite and how to unclog the main pipe

Block the pipes to build pressure and unclog the main pipe to free the Relic Shard are stages in Part 5 of the Vibin' quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You'll need to have completed up to Part 4 of the previous Vibin' challenges in Fortnite to unlock Part 5 and these particular tasks.

Blocking the pipes in Fortnite will will earn you 7k XP, as will unclogging the main pipe and attuning the Relic Shard you find. This XP will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Where to block the pipes to build pressure in Fortnite

After establishing a Device Uplink as part of this second stage of challenges, you'll be asked to block the pipes and build pressure at Shuffled Shrines.

Thankfully, these are all in the same location, so it won't take much exploring to find the pipes. However, Shuffled Shrines won't always have the same layout. We found the blocked pipes out in the open of a flooded structure, but your layout could look slightly different.

Even if the surrounding area does look different, the pipes you need to block at Shuffled Shrines will always be in the northwestern area.

The first pipe was opposite some slurp barrels for us, near the northern stairs leading out of the flooded area. Hold down the required button when you find it to block the pipe.

Our second pipe was located by the eastern set of steps leading out of the flooded structure, to the right of the slurp barrels.

Our third and final pipe was located by the southern set of steps that lead out of the flooded structure, just opposite the second pipe. Hold the required button to block the pipe and complete this stage of the Part 5 challenge for 7k XP.

Where to unclog the main pipe to free the Relic Shard and attune location

Once you've blocked three pipes to build the pressure at Shuffled Shrines, you'll have to unclog the main pipe and free a Relic Shard, then collect it and attune the shard at a different location.

Our main pipe was located to the right of the slurp barrels on the northern side of the flooded structure, beside a lillypad.

You need to pick up the Relic Shard and attune it after freeing it from the pipe.

For the final part of this Vibin' challenge, you then have to attune the Relic Shard on the large island directly east of Sanctuary. It's the one containing the giant statue of The Foundation.

Go to the island east of Sanctuary to attune this Relic.

When you get to the island, the attune location for the Relic Shard is behind this giant statue, near the island's bounty board. Interact with the stone altar to attune the Relic and clear this stage of the Part 5 Vibin' quests for another 7k XP.

