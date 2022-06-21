Fortnite old IO Outpost locations and how to spray peace sprays on structures

Destroy objects and spray peace sprays on structures at old IO Outposts are two parts of the first Vibin' challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

The Vibin’ challenges are the new narrative challenges in Fortnite and, like the Resistance challenges in the previous season, follow the storyline for Season 3.

Finding old IO Outpost locations and completing each stage of this challenge will reward you with 7k XP, which means you can earn 21k XP in total, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Fortnite old IO Outpost locations

Before searching for old IO Outpost locations, you'll have to establish a Device Uplink first. Two are located at Rocky Reels, while three can be found around Sanctuary.

All the Device Uplink locations for this Fortnite challenge.

Next, you'll have to find an old IO Outpost location so you can destroy ten objects at it, then spray three peace sprays on structures at the outpost.

There are four old IO Outposts you can find to complete these two parts of the challenge:

East of Sleepy Sound

South of Coney Crossroads

West of The Joneses

Southeast of Greasy Grove

Old IO Outpost locations in Fortnite.

These rundown structures aren't very big, so be on the lookout for a small crumbling building.

Once you've found an old IO Outpost, you need to destroy ten structures within it to clear the first part of this challenge. You can use your pickaxe or a weapon to destroy small items like chairs and crates, or the crumbling fences and shipping containers. Everything breakable counts as a structure.

How to spray peace sprays on structures at old IO Outposts in Fortnite

To spray a peace spray at old IO Outposts in Fortnite, just bring up the normal Emotes, Emojis and Sprays wheel, then tab over to the 'Special' spray section. The peace spray has been added here for you, and when you select it from the wheel (like you would an Emote) it will automatically spray the structure in front of you.

Spray this peace spray on structures three times to clear this part of the challenge and get 7k XP for your trouble.

