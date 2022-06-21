Fortnite party poppers locations and where to collect food consumables explained

Collect food consumables and interact with party poppers are two parts of the first Vibin’ challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

The Vibin’ challenges are the new narrative challenges in Fortnite and, like the Resistance challenges in the past season, follow the storyline for Season 3.

Completing each stage of this challenge will reward you with 7k XP, which means you can earn 21k XP in total, and will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

The first step in this Fortnite challenge is to establish an uplink at one of the various locations around the Rave Cave. We recommend choosing one of the locations near Loot Lake as it will make completing the next step in the challenge. Where to establish an uplink for this Fortnite challenge. After doing so, Jeff - sorry, The Scientist - will ask you to collect six food consumables for the party happening at the Rave Cave. Thankfully, collecting food consumables is quite easy, especially if you're close to Loot Lake. This is because there's a chance a produce box and / or a cooler will have spawned here. If there's a produce box, you might even be able to collect four food consumables in one go. Make sure you pick up the food consumables so they count towards the challenge, but feel free to drop them immediately afterwards. If the petrol station is empty, or if another player gets there first, you can also do some fishing in Loot Lake until you've caught six fish. Just remember to pick them up!