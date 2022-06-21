Fortnite party poppers locations and where to collect food consumables explained

Fortnite party poppers locations and where to collect food consumables explainedEverything you need to know about the first Vibin’ challenge in Fortnite.
Collect food consumables and interact with party poppers are two parts of the first Vibin’ challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
The Vibin’ challenges are the new narrative challenges in Fortnite and, like the Resistance challenges in the past season, follow the storyline for Season 3.
Completing each stage of this challenge will reward you with 7k XP, which means you can earn 21k XP in total, and will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.
Where to collect food consumables in Fortnite
The first step in this Fortnite challenge is to establish an uplink at one of the various locations around the Rave Cave. We recommend choosing one of the locations near Loot Lake as it will make completing the next step in the challenge.
After doing so, Jeff - sorry, The Scientist - will ask you to collect six food consumables for the party happening at the Rave Cave.
Thankfully, collecting food consumables is quite easy, especially if you’re close to Loot Lake. This is because there’s a chance a produce box and / or a cooler will have spawned here. If there’s a produce box, you might even be able to collect four food consumables in one go.
Make sure you pick up the food consumables so they count towards the challenge, but feel free to drop them immediately afterwards.
If the petrol station is empty, or if another player gets there first, you can also do some fishing in Loot Lake until you’ve caught six fish. Just remember to pick them up!
Party poppers locations in Fortnite
The third and final step in this Fortnite challenge is interacting with five party poppers in the Rave Cave.
There are seven different party poppers you can pop and, below, you can find their locations at a glance:
Remember - you only need to complete five party poppers to complete this Fortnite challenge!
One party popper can be found inside the plane sitting at the bottom of the stairs leading to the Rave Cave’s southern entrance.
A second party popper is located close to the water on the walkway in front of the main building inside of the Rave Cave.
You can find another party popper inside a room in the building located in the south-west corner of the Rave Cave.
A fourth party popper sits near the river where it enters the Rave Cave.
Another party popper can be found on the stage in the Rave Cave.
The sixth party popper sits on the counter inside the former IO building.
If you wish to pop the seventh, and final, party popper, then you need to reach the roof of the former IO building.
