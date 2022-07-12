Fortnite Relic Shard locations and where to attune the Relic Shard

Dig up dirt piles to find the Relic Shard and attune the Relic Shard are part of the fifth set of Vibin’ quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

In keeping with the release of Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite last week, this challenge sees you doing some archaeology around the island.

Since this challenge is divided into four parts, you’ll receive 28k XP for completing it, which will help you unlock more skins from this season’s Battle Pass.

On this page: