Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher is one of the Week 5 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete the challenge, you'll first need to find a Ripsaw Launcher, then travel to a location containing giant mushrooms and destroy eight of them with the weapon.

Completing this Fortnite task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher location

Before going to a location with giant mushrooms, you need to find a Ripsaw Launcher. You might get lucky and find one in floor loot, chests, or Supply Drops, but for an almost guaranteed Ripsaw Launcher location, head to the Chop Shop workshop area to the northeast of Logjam Lotus.

You can find lots of Ripsaw Launchers at the Chop Shop.

The Chop Shop building contains multiple Ripsaw Launchers lining the inside of the building's walls. As there are so many of the weapon here, it's unlikely they'll all be gone even if you do get to the location late in a match.

Fortnite giant mushrooms location and how to destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher

To find giant mushrooms in Fortnite, go to Reality Falls or Greasy Grove, located in the southwestern area of the Fortnite map.

Where to find giant mushrooms in Fortnite.

If looking on your map, you can identify where there giant mushroom will be by the light blue clumps amongst the purple trees and green land. True to their name, the mushrooms are giant enough that you can even see them from the battle bus above.

They can be found all about these two landmarks, but we found a very large clump of giant mushroom locations near the giant tree at Reality Falls.

To destroy the giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher, you need to hold down the shoot button and wait a few seconds for the weapon to charge. When charged-up, aim at one of the giant mushrooms and release the shoot button.

Destroy eight giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher to clear this Week 5 challenge and get 15k XP, and you can also clear a previous quest for more XP by knocking down Timber Pines with the Ripsaw Launcher too. If you're in the Reality Falls area, make sure to collect the floating rings as well to complete another challenge.

