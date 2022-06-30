Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher location and how to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher

Knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher is one of the Week 4 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete the challenge, you'll first need to find a Ripsaw Launcher location, then knock down five specific types of tree with your new weapon.

Completing this task will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher location

Like other loot sources, you can find Ripsaw Launchers on the ground, in chests, and from Supply Drops.

This does take a bit of chance, however, even with their boosted availability lasting until 5th July - but you can visit a specific landmark to up your chances of getting a Ripsaw Launcher.

For an almost guaranteed Ripsaw Launcher location in Fortnite, go to the Chop Shop workshop area to the north of Logjam Lotus.

This building is near a dock, and contains multiple Ripsaw Launchers lining the inside of the building's walls. As there are so many Ripsaw Launchers here, it's unlikely they'll all be gone even if you do get to the location late in a match.

You can get a Ripsaw Launcher from the Chop Shop location north of Logjam Lotus.

How to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite

For this Week 4 challenge, we recommended you pick up a Ripsaw Launcher from the Chop Shop location mentioned above, as it'll save you a lot of time when searching for Timber Pines.

What are Timber Pines? They're the the very tall trees in and around the snowy northwestern corner of the Fortnite map. You can tell them apart from the other trees in the area due to their large size and light brown coloured trunks.

Make sure you're knocking down the tall trees with a light brown trunk.

If you've went to the Chop Shop to find a Ripsaw Launcher, just go outside and look for the tallest trees you can find around the building. If you got the Ripsaw Launcher from another location, set a marker for Logjam Lotus, or the surrounding area, and you'll soon come across lots of Timber Pine trees.

When you see a Timber Pine, aim your Ripsaw Launcher at it like you would any other gun, but hold down the button you use to shoot for a few seconds before firing. This charges up the Ripsaw Launcher, giving it enough power to knock down the Timber Pine.

Hold down the shoot button to charge the Ripsaw Launcher and knock over Timber Pines.

Once you've knocked down five of these tall trees, you'll get 15k XP toward the current Battle Pass

