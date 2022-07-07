Collect floating rings near Reality Falls is one of the Week 5 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete the challenge, you'll need to know where the floating ring locations are, then collect five of them - but this doesn't need to be done in the same Fortnite match.

Completing this task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

Fortnite floating rings locations and how to collect rings near Reality Falls

There are a total of ten rings near Reality Falls, but you only need to collect five floating rings to complete this challenge.

Three rings can be found around the actual Reality Tree itself, but it's quicker to look for five floating ring locations in the northwestern area of Reality Falls, on top of the cliffs, as it contains seven rings.

Exact floating ring map locations in Fortnite.

The easiest way to collect floating rings is by gliding into them at the start of a match, or by activating a Rift-To-Go above their location. However, you're probably not going to collect the five you need to complete the Week 5 challenge in one go.

To collect floating rings after you've landing, you can use Slurp Bouncer mushrooms near their locations. These are the small mushrooms dotted about the Reality Falls area, not the large mushrooms. The cliff above the waterfall at Reality Falls gave us the most floating rings and Slurp Bouncer mushrooms.

You can jump on the small mushrooms to collect floating rings.

Almost every ring is above or near a Slurp Bouncer mushroom, so you should be able to find five of them and complete this challenge in one match - but your progress does carry over between matches if you get eliminated before collecting all five.

For some floating ring locations, you'll have to use the Slurp Bouncer mushrooms to get on top of the large mushrooms, and then sprint and jump to collect the ring. It's important to remember to sprint before jumping to cover enough distance and collect the rings.

Alternatively, if you have a Grapple Glove, you can use it to get on top of the large mushrooms, and even grapple up the Reality Tree to collect floating rings.

Jump on the small mushrooms to get on top of the big ones.

Once you've collected five of the floating rings near Reality Falls, you'll earn 15k XP. While you're in the area, keep a look out for a Ripsaw Launcher, as using it to destroy the giant mushrooms is another Week 5 challenge that can be completed at Reality Falls.

