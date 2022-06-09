Fortnite Slurp Bouncer mushrooms location and how to gain shield by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms

Fortnite Slurp Bouncer mushrooms location and how to gain shield by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushroomsMagic mushrooms.
Gain shield by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms is one of the first Weekly challenges released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
Slurp Bouncer mushrooms are part of the new foliage introduced to the island at the beginning of this Fortnite season, so you may not know the Slurp Bouncer mushroom locations.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.
On this page:
Slurp Bouncer mushroom location in Fortnite
Slurp Bouncer mushrooms can be found in the new woodland area located on the west side of the Fortnite map, which includes Reality Falls and Greasy Grove. Thankfully, Slurp Bouncer mushrooms remain in the same location every match.
When searching for Slurp Bouncer mushrooms, keep an eye out for mushrooms with a light blue glow. These are the mushrooms you’re looking for!
If you’re having trouble finding a Slurp Bouncer mushroom, then try visiting one of the big mushroom clusters scattered about the west side of the map. We found quite a few at the collection of large mushrooms west of Reality Falls.
Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds across the island and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.
How to gain shield by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms in Fortnite
Once you’ve found a Slurp Bouncer mushroom in Fortnite, you’ll want to gain some shield from it and thankfully this is quite easy to do.
All you have to do is jump onto the mushroom and, along with being launched into the air, you’ll gain some shield. This means that, not only do you gain some defensive power, but you can use a Slurp Bouncer mushroom to escape an enemy player if needed.
You only need to jump on one Slurp Bouncer mushroom to complete this Fortnite Weekly challenge.
It’s important to note that if a Slurp Bouncer mushroom is not glowing, then it won’t give you any shield. These mushrooms do regain their shield power after a short amount of time, but you can still use its bouncing ability.
If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, then check out our pages on the Battle Pass, map changes, how to ride animals, character collection and Reality Seeds locations.