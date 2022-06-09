Fortnite Slurp Bouncer mushrooms location and how to gain shield by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms

Gain shield by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer mushrooms is one of the first Weekly challenges released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Slurp Bouncer mushrooms are part of the new foliage introduced to the island at the beginning of this Fortnite season, so you may not know the Slurp Bouncer mushroom locations.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Slurp Bouncer mushrooms can be found in the new woodland area located on the west side of the Fortnite map, which includes Reality Falls and Greasy Grove. Thankfully, Slurp Bouncer mushrooms remain in the same location every match. Slurp Bouncer mushrooms can be found within these locations. When searching for Slurp Bouncer mushrooms, keep an eye out for mushrooms with a light blue glow. These are the mushrooms you're looking for! A good place to find Slurp Bouncer mushrooms. If you're having trouble finding a Slurp Bouncer mushroom, then try visiting one of the big mushroom clusters scattered about the west side of the map. We found quite a few at the collection of large mushrooms west of Reality Falls.