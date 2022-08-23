Where to find The Visitor and collect surveillance footage from cameras at Bungalow Blooms in Fortnite

Find The Visitor and collect surveillance footage from cameras at Bungalow Blooms are two challenges from the seventh set of Vibin’ quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You must have completed all of the previous Fortnite Vibin’ quests, including collecting the Foundation’s launch records, to reach these two challenges.

Each challenge will reward you with 7k XP and, due to containing three parts, you’ll earn 21k XP from this quest in total, which will help you unlock new skins from this season’s Battle Pass.

