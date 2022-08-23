Where to find The Visitor and collect surveillance footage from cameras at Bungalow Blooms in Fortnite

Where to find The Visitor and collect surveillance footage from cameras at Bungalow Blooms in FortniteWho could The Visitor be visiting?
Find The Visitor and collect surveillance footage from cameras at Bungalow Blooms are two challenges from the seventh set of Vibin’ quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
You must have completed all of the previous Fortnite Vibin’ quests, including collecting the Foundation’s launch records, to reach these two challenges.
Each challenge will reward you with 7k XP and, due to containing three parts, you’ll earn 21k XP from this quest in total, which will help you unlock new skins from this season’s Battle Pass.
On this page:
Where to establish a device uplink for this Fortnite quest
Before you can get to work on finding The Visitor, you need to establish a device uplink for this Fortnite Vibin’ quest and, to do so, you need to visit one of three locations around Condo Canyon.
If you want to complete this quest quickly, we recommend using the most northerly device uplink spot, because it’s a little closer to the other locations you’ll be visiting throughout this questline.
The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is here! Learn how to get the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud, find Capsule Corp capsules and visit a familiar training location. Elsewhere, we have the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.
Where to find The Visitor in Fortnite
The Paradigm has tasked you with finding The Visitor in Fortnite and, to do so, you need to visit the small river which runs through the northern section of Condo Canyon.
The exact spot you need to visit is south of Bungalow Blooms and, though on the opposite side of the river, directly north of the swimming pool that lies outside the main condo building. The easiest place to reach the correct place is to visit Bungalow Blooms and, from there drop down to the riverbank.
Sadly, all you’ll find is The Visitor’s mask. Interestingly, this disappearance has been hinted at through the Character Collection, with The Visitor vanishing from its listings a couple of weeks ago.
Surveillance footage cameras locations in Fortnite
The final step in this Fortnite Vibin’ challenge is to collect the surveillance footage from three cameras at Bungalow Blooms, which is on the northern side of Condo Canyon.
The first camera can be found standing next to the road leading into Bungalow Blooms on its western side.
The second camera is located near the cliffs on the southern edge of Bungalow Blooms.
The third and final camera sits on the eastern edge of Bungalow Blooms.
Remember - you need to find all three cameras, and collect their surveillance footage, to complete this quest!
If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, visit our pages on the Battle Pass, Character Collection, how to ride animals, where to find the coolest player on the island, how to get XP fast and how to unlock Indiana Jones.