Find the coolest player on the island is one of the Week 8 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

It may sound like a you need to hunt down a particular character location, but you'll actually need to search for an item instead.

Completing this Fortnite task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Where to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite

Congratulations! You're the coolest player on the island. So how do you find yourself? No need to quit your job or anything, you just have to locate a mirror and look at it to clear this challenge to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite.

There are a lot of places you can find a mirror, but mirrors are most likely to be located in restrooms. This means you'll usually see a mirror inside a house, or a restaurant.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. You can now get Indiana Jones skins and cosmetics by completing challenges like collecting relics, damaging opponents in vehicles, and finding the secret door location. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

To clear the challenge in a place that isn't too busy, we recommend landing at the gas station northwest of Shuffled Shrines. There's a mirror in the bathroom in a small diner across the road from the station, and you can usually find a decent amount of loot and a vehicle in the surrounding area.

When you find a mirror just stand in front of it to clear this challenge for 15k XP. If it doesn't seem to be working, try jumping up and down in front of the mirror.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on Vibin quests the Indiana Jones skin, character locations, ice cream cone locations, how to open the secret door past the main chamber, and how to get XP fast.