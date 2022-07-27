Fortnite ice cream cone locations and how to throw an ice cream cone explained

Throw an ice cream cone at different named locations is one of the No Sweat Summer challenges released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete this Fortnite challenge, you’ll need to first find ice cream cone locations, then visit three separate named locations on the Fortnite map and throw ice cream.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins. If you complete enough No Sweat Summer quests, you'll also unlock bonus cosmetics items.

Fortnite ice cream locations and how to throw an ice cream cone explained

There are five different types of ice cream currently in Fortnite:

Normal ice cream cone : restores health

: restores health Spicy ice cream cone : restores health and increases movement speed

: restores health and increases movement speed Frozen ice cream cone : restores health and makes everything slippery

: restores health and makes everything slippery Guzzling ice cream cone : restores health over time

: restores health over time Lil-Whip’s special serve: restores health and shields

You can find most of these ice cream cones as floor loot or in chests, but you're much more likely to find ice cream cones in coolers and ice machines. This means gas stations and areas by large bodies of water are more likely to contain more ice cream cones than areas high lots of chests, like Tilted Towers, or The Daily Bugle.

However, for this particular challenge to throw an ice cream cone at different named locations, we actually recommend landing at Condo Canyon. There's an ice machine located inside the western building that is likely to contain an ice cream cone.

Condo Canyon also has a lot of fast Whiplash cars in it, so you can visit two other named locations quickly.

Go to Condo Canyon to find an ice cream cone and plenty of cars.

Even though you might only get a stack of one or two of them from the ice machine in Condo Canyon, you can actually pick an ice cream cone up again once you've thrown it, meaning you only need one to complete this No Sweat Summer challenge.

To throw an ice cream cone, make sure you equip it from your inventory, then aim like you would with a grenade. Just throw it anywhere inside three of the named locations marked on your map to complete the challenge for 15k XP.

As an alternate ice cream cone location, if you come across the SoFDeeZ Ice Cream Truck while exploring, you can find Lil Whip beside it. Get close enough to Lil Whip, and he'll start throwing ice cream cones at you.

The reason we don't recommend seeking the SoFDeeZ Ice Cream Truck out first while trying to locate ice cream cones is that its location changes every match, so it's quicker to land at a location with coolers or ice machines to search.

If you do want to search for ice cream cones this way, here's all the locations Lil Whip and his ice cream truck can spawn at:

The Joneses

Chonker's Speedway

Reality Falls

Sleepy Sound

Beach Bash

Shroom Station

Wreck Ravine

