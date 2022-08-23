Where to collect the Foundation’s launch records at Sanctuary in Fortnite

Collect the Foundation’s launch records at Sanctuary is part of the seventh set of Vibin’ quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This Fortnite challenge is part of the first quest for this set, so, as long as you’ve completed all of the previous Vibin’ quests, you only have to establish a device uplink to reach it.

You’ll receive 7k XP for completing this individual challenge and 28k XP overall for this Vibin’ quest since it’s divided into four parts, which will help you unlock more skins for this season’s Battle Pass.

