Fortnite The Seven members, skins and leader

Fortnite has surprisingly deep lore that spans multiple seasons and chapters.

The Seven have played a big part in Fortnite's recent storylines, with each member's identity remaining hidden for the most part.

Over time, each member of The Seven has been unmasked, and the leader has even revealed themselves. Here's every member of The Seven, as well as what each of their skins looks like.

Fortnite The Seven members list

There are, unsurprisingly, seven members of The Seven, a mysterious group tasked with protecting Zero Point at all costs. Throughout Fortnite's many seasons, players have had the opportunity to unlock skins related to various members of The Seven. Here's the full members list:

The Foundation

The Origin

The Paradigm

The Scientist

The Visitor

The Imagined

The Order

The Seven first appeared in Fortnite Season 3, but did not become truly unveiled until much later. Let's take a look at each member and their corresponding outfit skin.

The Foundation

Let's start with the big dog. The Foundation is played by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He's the leader of The Seven and was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The Origin

The Origin was first revealed during Chapter 3 Season 2. He was available as a Battle Pass unlock. He was the former Cube King too.

The Paradigm

The Paradigm is a particularly shadowy figure, even distrusted by other members of The Seven. She was released during Season X.

The Scientist

The Scientist outfit first debuted in Fortnite's Season X. He is a master technician, who is responsible for building the Rift Beacons you may find around the island.

The Visitor

The Visitor is an expert navigator and explorer. In his time in Fortnite he's built rockets, created sideways rifts. You could unlock his skin in Season 4.

The Imagined

The Imagined is another member of The Seven that was revealed during Chapter 3 Season 2. Players could unlock her outfits and styles as part of the Battle Pass. She is The Order's twin sister.

The Order

The Order is the twin sister of The Imagined. She was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2. We'll likely see more of her and her sister in coming seasons.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds across the island and Victory Crowns have returned.

Who is the leader of The Seven?

The Foundation is the leader of The Seven. He's played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who offers up his likeness for the character too. Interestingly, The Foundation is not a Fortnite-owned character. He is co-owned in a partnership between Fortnite and Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Studios.

The Foundation was included in the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 1. As for The Seven, they've been kicking around for much longer. They were first mentioned in Season 3, before being included heavily in Season 4. Since then, they've been involved in the epic battle between Mecha Team Leader and The Devourer, and waged war against the IO (Imagined Order). Last season, things came to a head in The Collision live event. Players helped destroy IO and push them back from the island, piloting a huge mech in the process.

So there you have it, all seven members of The Seven.