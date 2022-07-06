Fortnite Sith Holocron in Rave Cave location and how to pry open shipping boxes to find Sith Holocron

Locate where the Sith Holocron is being held in Rave Cave and pry open shipping boxes to find the Sith Holocron are stages in Part 4 of the Vibin' quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You'll need to have completed up to Part 3 of the previous Vibin' challenges in Fortnite to unlock Part 4 and these particular tasks.

Finding the Sith Holocron location in Rave Cave will earn you 7k XP, as will prying open the shipping boxes to find it. This XP can then help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Sith Holocron Rave Cave location

After establishing a Device Uplink for this final set of Part 4 Vibin' challenges, you'll be tasked with locating a Sith Holocron at the nearby Rave Cave.

Rave Cave is a big area, but thankfully to find where the Sith Holocron is you only need to be in its general area. To locate the Sith Holocron at Rave Cave, go to the lowest level, by the water in the middle.

Make sure you go to the lower level of Rave Cave to find the Sith Holocron.

The challenge will clear when you get close enough to the Sith Holocron located behind the half-open shutters beside the stairs in the middle of Rave Cave.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds, and use the new Grapple Glove, and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

How to pry open shipping boxes to find the Sith Holocron in Fortnite

Once you've found the general area of the Sith Holocron, the next stage of the quest asks you to pry open shipping boxes to find the Sith Holocron.

Slide or crouch underneath the metal shutters to enter the room with the shipping boxes. These are the brown crates marked on your minimap and HUD. To find the Sith Holocron, use your harvesting tool on all of the shipping boxes until a small red item appears on one of the boxes. We found ours on top of a crate in the left-hand side of the room.

After prying open the correct shipping box and found the Sith Holocron, you'll get 7k XP for completing the task, and another 36k XP for completing this final stage of the Part 4 Vibin' quests.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on the Battle Pass, Indiana Jones skin, character locations, how to ride animals, Reality Seed locations and how to get XP fast.