Fortnite Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins locations

Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match is one of the Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Finding the Durrrburger relic - or Durrburger as it's sometimes spelt - requires you to visit the two locations and collect the item quickly and without getting taken down by other players.

If you complete this, and other Indiana Jones challenges, you'll unlock the skin and other associated cosmetics. Remember you have until the end of Chapter 3 Season 3 to complete this!

Fortnite Durrrburger Relic locations in The Temple and The Ruins

The Temple and The Ruins are situated in the north-west of the island:

For The Ruins Relic location, we found this on the middle level, on the outside and facing east towards the sea:

It's hard to spot from a distance - here it is from up above:

The map location is here:

For the Temple Relic location, this is underground within the ruins itself, in an area with multiple sets of stairs:

The map location is here:

If you are struggling with either location - say, if there are too many players trying to complete it at the same time - remember that you can always return to it later in the season, or retreat, wait until the coast is clear, then emerge to pick up the Relic you need.

Remember, you must collect both in a single match. With both locations fairly close to one another, you can make it to the other on foot before the circle closes in easily. That said, if you manage to find a Grapple Glove, not only will that speed up the process, but helps with another Indiana Jones challenge to 'swing off trees'.

Good luck!

