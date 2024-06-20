All Elden Ring Dungeons listed
Every single Legacy and Minor Dungeon in the Lands Between.
FromSoftware is known for crafting fiendishly difficult boss battles, and some of their most iconic enemies from recent times can be found in Elden Ring Dungeons.
Elden Ring has dozens of dungeons that players can venture into, with many of these optional areas called minor dungeons. However, if you want to progress the game's story, you will need to take on the game's Legacy dungeons. These areas are required to complete the main story, and feature some of Elden Ring's most famous boss fights - including Godrick and Malenia.
If you're looking to tick off all the dungeons in Elden Ring, we've got a list of every single Legacy and minor dungeon below, along with the regions you'll need to head to if you want to face these challenges.
All Elden Ring dungeons
There are 67 dungeons in Elden Ring, which are all marked out on the Elden Ring map below:
You can also find a list of all Legacy and minor dungeons below, separated into different regions.
Limgrave dungeons
There are 17 dungeons in Limgrave, including the Stormveil Castle Legacy dungeon:
- Stormveil Castle
- Groveside Cave
- Stormfoot Catacombs
- Coastal Cave
- Murkwater Catacombs
- Limgrave Tunnels
- Murkwater Cave
- Stranded Graveyard
- Deathtouched Catacombs
- Highroad Cave
- Fringefolk Hero's Grave
- Earthbore Cave
- Impaler's Catacombs
- Morne Tunnel
- Tombsward Catacombs
- Tombsward Cave
- Castle Morne
Liurnia dungeons
There are 10 dungeons in Liurnia, including the Academy of Raya Lucaria Legacy dungeon:
- Academy of Raya Lucaria
- Stillwater Cave
- Lakeside Crystal Cave
- Cliffbottom Catacombs
- Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
- Black Knife Catacombs
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice
- Academy Crystal Cave
- Road's End Catacombs
- Caria Manor
Caelid dungeons
There are 11 dungeons found in Caelid, but none of these are Legacy Dungeons:
- Minor Erdtree Catacombs
- Gael Tunnel
- Gaol Cave
- Sellia Crystal Tunnel
- Caelid Catacombs
- Abandoned Cave
- War-Dead Catacombs
- Redmane Castle
- Sellia Hideaway
- Dragonbarrow Cave
- Divine Tower of Caelid
Altus Plateau dungeons
There are 18 dungeons in Altus Plateau, including two Legacy Dungeons:
- Volcano Manor
- Leyndell, Royal Capital
- Unsightly Catacombs
- Sage's Cave
- Perfumer's Grotto
- Fort Laiedd
- Altus Tunnel
- Old Altus Tunnel
- Wyndham Catacombs
- The Shaded Castle
- Gelmir Hero's Grave
- Volcano Cave
- Seethewater Cave
- Sealed Tunnel
- Auriza Side Tomb
- Auriza Hero's Grave
- Leyndell Catacombs
- Sainted Hero's Grave
Mountaintops Of The Giants dungeons
There are 11 dungeons in the Mountaintops Of The Giants, including the final two Legacy Dungeons:
- Crumbling Farum Azula
- Miquella's Haligtree / Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
- Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs
- Hidden Path To The Haligtree
- Castle Sol
- Cave of the Forlorn
- Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
- Yelough Anix Tunnel
- Spiritcaller's Cave
- Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave
- Mohgwyn Palace
