All Elden Ring Dungeons listed

FromSoftware is known for crafting fiendishly difficult boss battles, and some of their most iconic enemies from recent times can be found in Elden Ring Dungeons.

Elden Ring has dozens of dungeons that players can venture into, with many of these optional areas called minor dungeons. However, if you want to progress the game's story, you will need to take on the game's Legacy dungeons. These areas are required to complete the main story, and feature some of Elden Ring's most famous boss fights - including Godrick and Malenia.

If you're looking to tick off all the dungeons in Elden Ring, we've got a list of every single Legacy and minor dungeon below, along with the regions you'll need to head to if you want to face these challenges.

On this page:

All Elden Ring dungeons

There are 67 dungeons in Elden Ring, which are all marked out on the Elden Ring map below:

You can also find a list of all Legacy and minor dungeons below, separated into different regions.

Limgrave dungeons

There are 17 dungeons in Limgrave, including the Stormveil Castle Legacy dungeon:

Liurnia dungeons

There are 10 dungeons in Liurnia, including the Academy of Raya Lucaria Legacy dungeon:

Academy of Raya Lucaria

Stillwater Cave

Lakeside Crystal Cave

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Black Knife Catacombs

Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Academy Crystal Cave

Road's End Catacombs

Caria Manor

Caelid dungeons

There are 11 dungeons found in Caelid, but none of these are Legacy Dungeons:

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Gael Tunnel

Gaol Cave

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Caelid Catacombs

Abandoned Cave

War-Dead Catacombs

Redmane Castle

Sellia Hideaway

Dragonbarrow Cave

Divine Tower of Caelid

Altus Plateau dungeons

There are 18 dungeons in Altus Plateau, including two Legacy Dungeons:

Mountaintops Of The Giants dungeons

There are 11 dungeons in the Mountaintops Of The Giants, including the final two Legacy Dungeons:

Crumbling Farum Azula

Miquella's Haligtree / Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs

Hidden Path To The Haligtree

Castle Sol

Cave of the Forlorn

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Spiritcaller's Cave

Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave

Mohgwyn Palace

That's it for our list of all Elden Ring dungeons. If you're only just starting out, we've got a beginner's guide full of tips to get your journey started on the right note. Alternatively, if you're further into your playthrough our guide for the Haligtree Secret Medallion locations should come in handy.