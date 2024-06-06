Fort Laiedd is a location in Elden Ring in Gelmir, to the northwest of Volcano Manor.

To get to this Elden Ring location, you'll need to ride around the top of the plateau where Volcano Manor stands and approach it from around the outside.

To help you get through it and make sure you nab every last treasure inside, read on for our step-by-step Fort Laeidd walkthrough.

Elden Ring Fort Laiedd walkthrough

The nearest Site of Grace to Fort Laeidd is 'Seethewater Terminus'. Here is the location on the map:

Activate this Site of Grace on the eastern slope and fight your way up to the entrance. There are fire monks and fire giant teams lurking about, so watch your step.

The gate for the fort is on the north side. Look out for some steps leading up to it.

In the fort courtyard, we meet a very large opponent, a Fire Prelate who appears to be a distant relative of Executioner Smough from the first Dark Souls. He uses strikingly similar attacks, but beware: fire will erupt from above and behind him, so only counterattack if you have space to do so.

On defeat, the Fire Prelate will drop the Prelate's Inferno Crozier, a powerful colossal weapon that needs a high Strength stat to use effectively.

With the Prelate taken care of, enter the building behind him. In the corner with the weapon racks you will find the Armorer's Cookbook (7).

Take the stairs up to the roof of the fort. Here you will find mainly corpses, and many of them are fallen soldiers. Take the following items from them: 1x Golden Rune (8), and 3x Slumbering Egg.

You can also hear someone's voice saying something like: 'You'll never find me'.

Who is that? Go to the north-west wall and look over it. You'll see a ghostly figure that you can jump to. It doesn't have much to say, but next to it we find the Fire Scorpion Charm.

That's all there is to find in Fort Laeidd. There's nothing more to see here, except defeat its boss, the Magma Wyrm, which you'll find to the south outside over on the lava field.

How to beat the Fort Laiedd Magma Wyrm in Elden Ring

The Magma Wyrm will be a familiar enemy to you at this point. You'll have already fought one in the Gael Tunnel, and fought the Magma Wyrm Makar boss in the Ruin-Strewn Precipice back in Liurnia.

This is an optional boss, so you needn't feel obliged to defeat it if it proves too tough. The first thing you should do is lure the Magma Wyrm out of the lava onto safe ground, as this makes it much easier to stand and fight it without burning yourself.

This Magma Wyrm mostly resembles Makar in its behaviour, right down to having a second phase that begins once its health bar drops to half. The best thing to do is follow the same tactics you used to defeat Makar to bring down this particular Magma Wyrm.

This includes dodging its attacks, which are usually well telegraphed, and keeping your distance while it spews lava at you. It requires a fair bit of patience, and you'll also need to keep an eye on its tail, which it likes to swing back and forth.

On defeat, you'll be rewarded with 19,000 runes and a Dragon Heart.

That concludes our Fort Laeidd walkthrough. If you need more help beating Caelid's other big dungeons, then make sure to check out our Volcano Manor walkthrough and our Caria Manor walkthrough.