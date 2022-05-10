Where to collect the signal jammers in Fortnite

Collect the signal jammers is one of the Week 8 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To unlock this Fortnite challenge, you must first complete the Resistance challenges from Week 7 and the first two challenges for Week 8 - talking to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip and cleaning up the trash around Sanctuary.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock more skins from the new Battle Pass.