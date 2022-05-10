Where to collect the signal jammers in Fortnite

Where to collect the signal jammers in FortniteHelp The Imagined regain her missing transmission.
Collect the signal jammers is one of the Week 8 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
To unlock this Fortnite challenge, you must first complete the Resistance challenges from Week 7 and the first two challenges for Week 8 - talking to Mancake, Bao Bros and Lil Whip and cleaning up the trash around Sanctuary.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock more skins from the new Battle Pass.
Signal jammers locations in Fortnite explained
To start this Fortnite challenge, you must first perform a device uplink near either Shifty Shafts or LogJam Lumberyard, which, luckily, are quite close together.
Once you’ve opened communication lines with The Imagined, she’ll ask you to collect three signal jammers from around the map. Below you can find the signal jammers locations at a glance:
Remember - you need to collect all of these signal jammers to complete this Fortnite challenge.
One signal jammer can be found atop the mountain north of Shifty Sands.
A second signal jammer is located atop the mountain west of the Seven Outpost, which itself is north-west of LogJam Lumberyard.
A final signal jammer can be found atop the mountain directly south of the southern entrance into the Command Cavern.
After finding all three signal jammers, go for a short swim in any body of water - be it a lake, river or the sea - on the island to complete this challenge.
