How to unlock the Prowler skin and the Prowler challenges in Fortnite

How to unlock the Prowler skin and the Prowler challenges in FortniteTime to add this Marvel character to your Fortnite skin collection!
Prowler is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s special skin, like The Foundation and The Cube Queen were for past seasons.
This character hails from the Marvel universe and is an alias used by a number of different characters who clash with Spider-Man.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Prowler skin, along with the Prowler cosmetic items, by completing the Prowler challenges.
On this page:
How to unlock the Prowler skin in Fortnite
If you want to unlock the Prowler skin in Fortnite, then you first need to purchase the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2. After doing so, or if you’ve done so already, you’ll be able to access the Prowler challenges.
In order to unlock the Prowler skin itself you need to:
- Complete 3 Prowler quests
How long it will take you to unlock the Prowler skin depends on which Prowler quests you choose to focus upon first. Remember - you can only unlock the Prowler skin during this current season and, once it ends, you’ll no longer be able to add it to your collection.
So what are the Prowler quests?
Chapter 3 Season 2 has arrived! New additions include the Prowler skin, Cow Catchers, red and blue lines on the Fortnite map and Rebuilding quests, including finding and destroying a IO Build Jammer and recovering the missing Battle Bus Plans. There are also Resistance quests to complete, including planting wiretraps, recovering a data drive and setting up direct relays. Jetpacks have also returned! Meanwhile the Victory Crowns andcharacter collection have reset, while there is a new Victory Umbrella to find.
Prowler challenges and how to unlock the Prowler cosmetic items in Fortnite explained
Alongside the Prowler skin, you can also unlock eight Prowler themed cosmetic items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 by completing the Prowler quests.
Here are the Prowler cosmetic items and the quests you need to complete to unlock each one:
- Complete 7 Prowler quests - Slash and Smash in-built emote
- Collect bars (300) - On The Prowl loading screen
- Collect different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match (3) - Prowler Banner Icon
- Damage opponents while crouched or sliding (500) - Energy Claw harvesting tool
- Headshot opponents with a thermal weapon (3) - Mark of the Prowler weapon wrap
- Mod a vehicle, then drive it 500 metres in a single match (2) - Prowler’s Grasp emoticon
- Search chests before taking any damage in a match (7) - Sky Prowler glider
- Use a spray at The Daily Bugle (1) - Prowler Tag spray
As you can see the Prowler quests are quite varied - with some being quite easy to complete while others require you to hunt down specific items on the Fortnite map. Just keep in mind that once Chapter 3 Season 2 ends, you’ll no longer be able to unlock the Prowler skin.
Good luck unlocking the Prowler skin!
