Disable a tank by damaging the engine is one of the seasonal challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

You can clear this challenge quickly by finding tank locations before an enemy player or IO Guard gets in one.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new battle pass.

Fortnite tank locations

Tanks are located all across the map. Specifically, you can find tanks in Fortnite at:

Command Cavern: on the eastern road beside a campfire, and at the end of the the western river near the entrance into Command Cavern

on the eastern road beside a campfire, and at the end of the the western river near the entrance into Command Cavern The Fortress: inside the IO ship

inside the IO ship The Daily Bugle: at the eastern entrance

at the eastern entrance Coney Crossroads: to the northeast, beside a pink building

to the northeast, beside a pink building Tilted Towers: underneath the north side of the IO blimp, beside a crater

underneath the north side of the IO blimp, beside a crater Rocky Reels: in the centre, underneath the flag

Tank locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

It’s best to land by one of these tanks instead of coming to a tank location later, as an enemy player or IO Guard may drive one away or destroy it as the match goes on.

How to disable a tank by damaging the engine in Fortnite

Once you have found a tank, you then need to disable its engine in order to complete this seasonal challenge.

A tank’s engine is found at the back of the vehicle, and looks like two yellow fan vents. You can use any weapon to disable the tank engine, including a Lightsaber. Don't worry about taking any damage from the vehicle while doing this, as disabling the engine won't cause any explosions, it just means anybody inside can't drive or shoot the vehicle anymore.

After it takes a few hundred points of damage, the engine will glow orange and red, then a message informing you that the tank engine is disabled will appear. This will complete the Week 7 challenge and reward 20k XP instantly. After this you can get more XP by destroying structures with the Cow Catcher and recover stolen Seven supplies at IO locations.

