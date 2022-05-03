Fortnite Star Wars skins and May the 4th challenges explained

Fortnite Star Wars skins and May the 4th challenges explainedEverything you need to know about the Star Wars Day celebration in Fortnite.
The Fortnite Star Wars Day 2022 update actually runs for nearly two weeks past the usual May the 4th celebrations this year in Fortnite.
During this celebration, you can earn Fortnite XP toward the battle pass with special timed quests, earn rewards, and buy skins like Kylo Ren and Boba Fett from the Item Shop.
Below you will find information on all May the 4th challenges, all Fortnite Star Wars skins.
On this page:
Fortnite Star Wars Day May the 4th challenges and rewards explained
Starting the 3rd of May, you can complete special May the 4th challenges in Fortnite to get XP. If five of the six special quests are completed before the end of the Fortnite Star Wars Day celebrations, you will get the Empire Banner.
Each Star Wars May the 4th quest rewards 30k XP when completed, for a total of 180,000 XP for completing them all. Here are the all May the 4th Star Wars quests:
- Land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint, then place top 25 (1)
- Complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper (1)
- Block hits using a Lightsaber (10)
- Damage opponents within 30 meters using the E-11 Blaster Rifle (1,000)
- Drive a vehicle from Chonker’s Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard to a Stormtrooper Checkpoint (1)
- Survive storm phases while carrying a Lightsaber (5)
You will need to find a Lightsaber in order to complete a few of these quests. Lightsabers are included in the Star Wars Day update until the event ends.
Chapter 3 Season 2 has arrived! New additions include the Prowler skin, Cow Catchers, red and blue lines on the Fortnite map and Rebuilding quests, including finding and destroying a IO Build Jammer and recovering the missing Battle Bus Plans. There are also Resistance quests to complete, including securing intel from dead drops, planting wiretraps, recovering a data drive and setting up direct relays. Jetpacks have also returned! Meanwhile the Victory Crowns andcharacter collection have reset, while there is a new Victory Umbrella to find. You can also learn how to get XP fast in Fortnite.
All Fortnite Star Wars skins explained
There are nine Fortnite Star Wars skins returning to the Item Shop for this special event:
- Imperial Stormtrooper
- Kylo Ren
- Zorii Bliss
- Finn
- Rey
- Sith Trooper
- Boba Fett
- Fennec Shand
- Krrsantan
As The Mandalorian was part of a previous battle pass, he will unfortunately not be available for purchase as part of the event.
Not every Star Wars skin will be available at once, as they are being rolled out over the course of the special celebration event. Keep checking the Item Shop when when new challenges get added and when the shop refreshes at 1am (BST), 2am (CEST), 8pm (EDT), and 5pm (PDT) every day to see which Star Wars skin has been added next.
Fortnite Star Wars Day 2022 end times explained
The Fortnite Star Wars Day challenges and Star Wars skins availability end at the following times:
- UK (BST) - 5am on Thursday, 17th May
- Europe (CEST) - 6am on Thursday, 17th May
- East Coast US (EDT) - 12am on Thursday, 17th May
- West Coast US (PDT) - 9pm on Wednesday, 16th May
May the 4th be with you this extended Star Wars Day in Fortnite!
