Where to find thermal weapon in Fortnite and Huntmaster Saber location

Headshot opponents with a thermal weapon is a challenge you can complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 to help unlock the Prowler skin.

Although part of the battle pass, this Marvel character is not unlocked by spending Battle Stars. Instead, you must complete three unique challenges, one of which involves locating a thermal weapon.

This guide will detail all methods for how to find a thermal weapon in Fortnite, where to find Huntmaster Saber and explain what a thermal weapon is exactly.

What is a thermal weapon in Fortnite?

This makes it easier to spot an enemy in the distance. You can only see heat signatures while zoomed in, so having the thermal weapon in your inventory won't be enough to activate the effect.

There is currently only one thermal weapon in Fortnite, the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle. This gun comes in two rarities: Epic and Legendary. This means you can ignore any scoped weapons that aren’t purple or orange when trying to locate one.

If you like the thermal effect, but not the scope, consuming a Thermal Fish displays heat signatures without the need to equip any weapons. However, this effect doesn’t last very long, so be sure to stock up on Thermal Fish if you plan on using them a lot.

Where to find thermal weapons in Fortnite

There are three ways to find thermal weapons in Fortnite:

Searching chests and floor loot

Defeating Huntmaster Saber

Defeating an IO Hunter

If you choose to try and find a Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle by searching loot instead of defeating an enemy, remember that it is only available in Epic and Legendary rarities. You can ignore any loot that isn’t purple or orange while searching chests and floor loot for the gun.

Where to find Huntmaster Saber and get thermal weapon

Huntmaster Saber will drop a Legendary Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle when defeated. He can currently be found on the IO Blimp above Coney Crossroads, but will relocate to another blimp once the fight between IO forces and The Seven moves to a different location.

It’s easy to find Huntmaster Saber, but he’s a pretty tough opponent to take down, due to his speed and the amount of damage he deals. We recommend taking him on with full health, shields, and a decent weapon loadout.

If Huntmaster Saber is proving too tough, you can try to defeat an IO Hunter, who takes a little more time to find, but is far easier to kill.

Where to find IO Hunter and get thermal weapon

An IO Hunter will spawn during the last wave of the fight between The Seven and the IO. This week, you can find the fight and the IO Hunter at Coney Crossroads, under the blimp where Huntmaster Saber is.

Get a weapon you're confident with and a fair amount of ammo, then take out any IO Guards you find in the area. Once the third wave is reached, the IO Hunter will appear. He's the enemy with the dual health bar above his head.

Once the IO Hunter is killed, he will drop an Epic Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

