How to get Jetpacks in Fortnite and use Jetpacks explained

Jetpacks have been unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, receiving some welcome improvements.

Although you don’t get any XP for finding Jetpacks, they are very useful for traversing the map, especially in No-Build Mode. You can also now aim down the sights of your gun while hovering, making it easier to get kills from a longer distance.

Below you'll learn how to get Jetpacks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and how to use Jetpacks.

On this page: