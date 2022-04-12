Fortnite Aquatic Communication Relays locations: How to deploy Aquatic Relays near Logjam Lumberyard

Deploy Aquatic Communication Relays near Logjam Lumberyard is one of the Resistance Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To complete the challenge, you must first establish a Device Uplink near Logjam Lumberyard, and then find three of the four Aquatic Communication Relays nearby.

Completing each step of this challenge will reward you with 23K XP, which will help unlock new Battle Pass skins.

On this page: