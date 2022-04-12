Fortnite drone locations and how to transmit data to drone explained

Fortnite drone locations and how to transmit data to drone explainedThe fight against the IO continues!
Transmit data to drone is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
If you want to complete this challenge, you must first complete the Resistance challenges from Week 3 and the ‘Deploy Aquatic Communication Relays near Logjam Lumberyard’ challenge from Week 4.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.
Drone locations in Fortnite explained
To start this Fortnite challenge, you need to visit one of the six remaining Seven Outposts scattered against the map.
At each outpost, you’ll find a transmitter and, once used, The Imagined will task you with transmitting data to a nearby drone. There’s one drone per Seven Outpost and you only need to transmit data to one drone to complete this challenge.
The drone at the Seven Outpost on an island east of Sanctuary is the hardest to find. If this is your drone of choice, head to the roof terrace of the building and, from there, you’ll see that the building has a turret.
The drone is atop this turret and, to reach it, you must climb atop by sprinting and jumping at the right time.
If you’re at the Seven Outpost north-east of The Daily Burgle, head behind the most northerly building of this area and you’ll find the drone awaiting you.
The drone at the Seven Outpost west of Command Cavern can be found outside the one-storey building.
If you’re visiting the Seven Outpost north of Logjam Lumberyard, you’ll find the drone on the eastern side of the one-storey building.
At the Seven Outpost south of Condo Canyon, you can find the drone behind the most northerly building of the outpost.
Finally, the drone at the Seven Outpost south-west of Greasy Grove can be found on the southern edge of the outpost - outside the building atop the hill.
