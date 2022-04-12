Fortnite drone locations and how to transmit data to drone explained

Transmit data to drone is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

If you want to complete this challenge, you must first complete the Resistance challenges from Week 3 and the ‘Deploy Aquatic Communication Relays near Logjam Lumberyard’ challenge from Week 4.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.