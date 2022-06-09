Fortnite Whiplash locations and how to mod Whiplash with off-road tires and Cow Catcher

Mod a Whiplash with off-road tires and a Cow catcher then destroy structures is one of the first weekly challenges available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You can also visit the Zero Point location and dance on crashed IO Airships to complete more Fortnite challenges.

After modding the Whiplash and destroying 50 structures, you will clear the challenge and get 15K XP, which will help you start collecting those rewards from the current battle pass.

Fortnite Whiplash locations

The map indicates where you can potentially get a Whiplash vehicle inside garages, usually by a gas station. Like chests, however, they aren't guaranteed to spawn.

To find a guaranteed Whiplash location, go to Chonker's Speedway, found in the desert area to the south of the map. There will always be four Whiplash cars that spawn here at the beginning of a match. All four of them will already have off-road tires attached as well, meaning you only need to find a Cow Catcher.

Head to Chonker's Speedway to get a Whiplash with a Cow Catcher already modded.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds across the island and Victory Crowns have returned.

How to mod Whiplash with off-road tires and Cow Catcher in Fortnite

Once you've found a Whiplash vehicle, it's time to mod it with off-road tires and a Cow Catcher.

The good thing is, both off-road tires and Cow Catchers can be found at garages near gas stations. They can spawn as ground loot around the area and you can also get them from opening red toolboxes.

Just like Whiplashes at garages, however, off-road tires and Cow Catchers are not guaranteed to spawn here.

Potential Cow Catcher and off-road tires locations.

To clear this quest quickly, we recommend taking a Whiplash from Chonker's Speedway and driving to gas stations to search for Cow Catchers.

When you find both items, you'll need to attach them to the Whiplash before you can start destroying structures. To mod a Whiplash with off-road tires and a Cow Catcher, just select the item from your inventory and throw it at the vehicle like you would a grenade.

The mods will automatically apply to the Whiplash, and you can now crash through buildings and other structures 50 times to complete this Week 1 challenge. Be careful you don't destroy gas pumps, however, as they will explode and blow up your vehicle.

If you'd like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, visit our guides on this season's battle pass skins, Reality Seed locations, how to ride animals, character locations, and Slurp Bouncer mushrooms.