Crashed IO Airship locations and where to dance at different crashed IO Airships in Fortnite

Dance at different crashed IO Airships is one of the first weekyly challenges available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Now that the Collision event featuring The Rock is over, and the Imagined Order is seemingly defeated, you get to celebrate on the crashed remains of the IO Airships. You can also visit the Zero Point location and locate Whiplashes to complete more Fortnite challenges.

After dancing at three crashed IO Airships, you will clear the challenge and get 15K XP, which will help you start collecting those rewards from the current battle pass.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite crashed IO Airship locations

There are five crashed IO Airship locations you can go to, but this specific challenge only asks you to dance at three of them.

You can find the crashed IO Airships locations at:

Southeast of Condo Canyon

West of Rocky Reels

Southeast of Coney Crossroads

North of Tilted Towers

East of The Daily Bugle

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds across the island and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

Once you get to a crashed IO Airship location, either stand on the structure, or in between the debris and use a dance emote. You can also use other types of emote to clear the steps of the challenge, but if it's not working, just switch it up to a dance to ensure the task is completed.

Condo Canyon crashed IO Airship location

This first crashed IO Airship location can be found southeast of Condo Canyon. It's in the water, but near the coast, so you won't have to swim for long to get back to the island.

Rocky Reels crashed IO Airship location

The second IO Airship is in the desert area, just west of Rocky Reels.

Coney Crossroads crashed IO Airship location

Go to the fields just southeast of Coney Crossroads to locate its crashed IO Airship just outside the treeline, close to the river.

Tilted Towers crashed IO Airship location

For this IO Airship, go to Loot Lake just north of Tilted Towers to find its remains in the water. You're going to have to stand on the ship in order to dance on it.

The Daily Bugle crashed IO Airship location

This last crashed IO Airship location is in the water to the east of The Daily Bugle. It's on the northside of the collection of islands on this side of the map. You'll have to stand on it to use a dance emote.

Remember, you only need to dance on three of the five crashed IO Airship locations to complete this Week 1 challenge. When you do, you'll get 15K XP.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, visit our guides on this season’s battle pass skins, Reality Seed locations, how to ride animals, and character locations.