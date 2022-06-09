Fortnite Zero Point location and where to visit the Zero Point in a motorboat

Fortnite Zero Point location and where to visit the Zero Point in a motorboatIt’s time to visit the centre of reality.
Visit the Zero Point in a motorboat is one of the first Weekly challenges released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
This challenge tasks you with finding the Zero Point’s location, with the Zero Point being the centre of Reality Zero which is the name of the reality Fortnite takes place in.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.
Zero Point location in Fortnite explained
To visit the Zero Point in Fortnite, you need to go to Loot Lake where it’s located in the eastern half of the lake and directly south of the pier on the northern coast.
You might not be able to see the Zero Point beneath the lake's waves, but you’ll certainly be able to hear it. So, if you have any trouble locating it, keep an ear out for a strange sound.
The last thing to remember with this challenge is that you must visit the Zero Point in a motorboat - if you swim out to the Zero Point, then this challenge will not be completed. Thankfully, you can easily find a motorboat at the nearby piers or at Titled Towers.
