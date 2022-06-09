Fortnite Zero Point location and where to visit the Zero Point in a motorboat

Visit the Zero Point in a motorboat is one of the first Weekly challenges released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This challenge tasks you with finding the Zero Point’s location, with the Zero Point being the centre of Reality Zero which is the name of the reality Fortnite takes place in.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer