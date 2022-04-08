Fortnite Ascender locations: Where to use Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern

Use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern is one of the Seasonal Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To complete the challenge, you must first find an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern. This doesn’t need to be done in a single match, so don’t worry if one location ends up being outside the circle, or you die before using both Ascenders.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20K XP, which will help unlock new Battle Pass skins.

On this page: