Finding the EMP Chargers in GTA Online is one of the set up missions for the Fine Art File, which is part of the Agents of Sabotage update.

Before you embark on this mission we recommend taking a fast vehicle that's quite sturdy, even one that's bullet-proof if you've got it. Also, we recommend having a Homing Launcher with you and some Heavy Armor, this GTA Online mission can become quite chaotic quite fast.

Without further ado, here's how to get the EMP Chargers in GTA Online.

How to get the EMP Chargers in GTA Online

To get the EMP Chargers for the Fine Art File in GTA Online you need to find the green shipping container they're in.

When you've accepted this mission, follow the quest marker to the designated location (for us this was just inside LSIA). Once you're here, you need to take out all of the security guards - don't leave any standing or they'll become a pain when you want to get to the chargers.

Once all the security has been dealt with, look around for the green shipping container being suspended in the air by a crane. When you find it, locate the lock at the top of the crane and shoot this to release the container.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Climb up to the container and open the doors to steal the EMP Chargers inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once you've got these, more security will find you and of course they've got a helicopter. You need to get the chargers back to the Garment Factory, so you can either keep driving and hope your car makes it or engage in a fight with the security on your tail. We will warn you though, once you clear one helicopter another will spawn shortly after - if you can just keep driving to the factory we highly recommend doing so.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more GTA Online help, check out our pages showing you how to find the hacking device, where to get sonar equipment and the location of the black box for another Agents of Sabotage job.