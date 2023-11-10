Modern Warfare 3 introduces 37 new weapons that can be used in the game's multiplayer modes, as well as in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

You can also use your previously upgraded weapons obtained in MW2, or earn these MW2 weapons while playing the sequel's multiplayer modes, bringing the total number of weapons available to 114 at Modern Warfare 3's launch.

To help you get all of the new weapons, we've detailed how to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 3 below, which includes separate lists of all new weapons and all returning weapons.

How to unlock all new weapons in Modern Warfare 3

There are 37 new weapons to unlock in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. Here's how to unlock all of the new weapons in Modern Warfare 3:

Weapon Type How to Unlock SVA 545 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4 Pulemyot 762 LMG Reach player Level 4 KVD Enforcer Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 4 Gutter Knife Melee Reach player Level 4 COR-45 Handgun Reach player Level 4 Lockwood 680 Shotgun Reach player Level 4 KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4 Striker SMG Reach player Level 4 AMR9 SMG Reach player Level 4 Riveter Shotgun Reach player Level 4 Longbow Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4 MTZ-556 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 12 BAS-B Battle Rifle Reach player Level 17 Renetti Handgun Reach player Level 21 DG-58 LSW LMG Reach player Level 7 Rival-9 SMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges Striker 9 SMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges WSP-9 SMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges WSP Stinger Handgun Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges DM56 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges Karambit Melee Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges Holger 26 LMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges MTZ-762 Battle Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges Sidewinder Battle Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges DG-58 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges WSP Swarm SMG Reach player Level 27 Bruen Mk9 LMG Reach player Level 31 Holger 556 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 37 RGL-80 Launcher Reach player Level 38 Haymaker Shotgun Reach player Level 39 MCW Assault Rifle Reach player Level 44 TYR Handgun Reach player Level 50 TAQ Eradicator LMG Complete a challenge (exact challenge TBC)

How to unlock all returning weapons in Modern Warfare 3

There are 77 guns and melee weapons returning to Modern Warfare 3 that were first released for Modern Warfare 2. If you previously unlocked one of these weapons in MW2, then it will automatically be available when you reach player Level 4 in MW3.

If you didn't unlock them while playing MW2, then here's how to unlock all of the returning weapons in Modern Warfare 3:

Weapon Type How to Unlock M4 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4 M16 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4 M13C Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4 FTAC Recon Battle Rifle Reach player Level 4 PILA Launcher Reach player Level 4 556 Icarus LMG Reach player Level 4 SAKIN MG38 LMG Reach player Level 4 EBR-14 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 4 Tonfa Combat Knife Reach player Level 4 9mm Daemon Handgun Reach player Level 4 P890 Handgun Reach player Level 4 Bryson 800 Shotgun Reach player Level 4 MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4 VEL 46 SMG Reach player Level 4 FSS Hurricane SMG Reach player Level 4 JOKR Launcher Reach player Level 48 Chimera Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge FR Avancer Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Kastov 762 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge M13B Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge STB 556 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge TAQ-56 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Cronen Squall Battle Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge RPG-7 Launcher Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge STRELA-P Launcher Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge RAAL MG LMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Crossbow Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Lockwood Mk2 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Combat Knife Melee Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Dual Kodachis Melee Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Pickaxe Melee Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Riot Shield Combat Knife Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Basilisk Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge FTAC Siege Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge .50 GS Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge GS Magna Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge X12 Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Expedite 12 Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge KV Broadside Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Lockwood 300 Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge MX Guardian Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Signal 50 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Victus XMR Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Bas-P SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Fennec 45 SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge ISO 45 SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge PDSW 528 SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Kastov-74u Assault Rifle Get the Kastov 762 to Level 122 and get the Kastov 545 to Level 13 Kastov-545 Assault Rifle Level the Kastov 762 to Level 11 Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle Level the Lachmann-762 to Level 13 TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle Unlock in sector F7 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass SO-14 Battle Rifle Level the EBR-14 to Level 12 TAQ-V Battle Rifle Level the TAQ-56 to Level 11 HCR 56 LMG Level the STB 556 to Level 20 RAPP H LMG Get the Lacjmann-762 to Level 13 and get the Lachmann-556 to Level 16 RPK LMG Level the Kastov 762 to Level 16 LM-S Marksman Rifle Level the Lachmann-762 to Level 17 SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle Level the SP-R 208 to Level 13 TAQ-M Marksman Rifle Level the TAQ-56 to Level 19 X13 Auto Handgun Level the x12 to Level 10 Bryson 890 Shotgun Level the Bryson 800 to Level 16 LA-B 330 Sniper Rifle Get the SP-R 208 to Level 13 and get the the SA-B 50 to Level 16, or purchase the Endowment 'C.O.D.E.' Protector Pack SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle Get the SP-R 208 to Level 13, the SA-B 50 to Level 16, and the LA-B 330 to Level 18 Lachmann Shroud SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge Lachmann Sub SMG Get the Lachmann-762 to Level 13 and get the Lachmann-556 to Level 12 Minibak SMG Get the Kastov 762 to Level 11, the Kastov 545 to Level 13, and the Kastov-74u to Level 18 MX9 SMG Level the STB 556 to Level 13 Vaznev-9K SMG Get the Kastov 762 to Level 11, the Kastov 545 to Level 13, and the Kastov-74u to Level 13 ISO 9mm SMG Unlock in sector F4 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass Dual Kamas Melee Unlock in sector F18 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass

