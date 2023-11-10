How to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 3
How to get every new and returning weapon in MW3.
Modern Warfare 3 introduces 37 new weapons that can be used in the game's multiplayer modes, as well as in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.
You can also use your previously upgraded weapons obtained in MW2, or earn these MW2 weapons while playing the sequel's multiplayer modes, bringing the total number of weapons available to 114 at Modern Warfare 3's launch.
To help you get all of the new weapons, we've detailed how to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 3 below, which includes separate lists of all new weapons and all returning weapons.
How to unlock all new weapons in Modern Warfare 3
There are 37 new weapons to unlock in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. Here's how to unlock all of the new weapons in Modern Warfare 3:
|Weapon
|Type
|How to Unlock
|SVA 545
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|Pulemyot 762
|LMG
|Reach player Level 4
|KVD Enforcer
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|Gutter Knife
|Melee
|Reach player Level 4
|COR-45
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 4
|Lockwood 680
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 4
|KATT-AMR
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|Striker
|SMG
|Reach player Level 4
|AMR9
|SMG
|Reach player Level 4
|Riveter
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 4
|Longbow
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|MTZ-556
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 12
|BAS-B
|Battle Rifle
|Reach player Level 17
|Renetti
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 21
|DG-58 LSW
|LMG
|Reach player Level 7
|Rival-9
|SMG
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|Striker 9
|SMG
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|WSP-9
|SMG
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|KV Inhibitor
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|WSP Stinger
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|DM56
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|MCW 6.8
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|MTZ Interceptor
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|Karambit
|Melee
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|Holger 26
|LMG
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|MTZ-762
|Battle Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|Sidewinder
|Battle Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|DG-58
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|FR 5.56
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
|WSP Swarm
|SMG
|Reach player Level 27
|Bruen Mk9
|LMG
|Reach player Level 31
|Holger 556
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 37
|RGL-80
|Launcher
|Reach player Level 38
|Haymaker
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 39
|MCW
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 44
|TYR
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 50
|TAQ Eradicator
|LMG
|Complete a challenge (exact challenge TBC)
How to unlock all returning weapons in Modern Warfare 3
There are 77 guns and melee weapons returning to Modern Warfare 3 that were first released for Modern Warfare 2. If you previously unlocked one of these weapons in MW2, then it will automatically be available when you reach player Level 4 in MW3.
If you didn't unlock them while playing MW2, then here's how to unlock all of the returning weapons in Modern Warfare 3:
|Weapon
|Type
|How to Unlock
|M4
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|M16
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|M13C
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|FTAC Recon
|Battle Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|PILA
|Launcher
|Reach player Level 4
|556 Icarus
|LMG
|Reach player Level 4
|SAKIN MG38
|LMG
|Reach player Level 4
|EBR-14
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|Tonfa
|Combat Knife
|Reach player Level 4
|9mm Daemon
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 4
|P890
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 4
|Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 4
|MCPR-300
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 4
|VEL 46
|SMG
|Reach player Level 4
|FSS Hurricane
|SMG
|Reach player Level 4
|JOKR
|Launcher
|Reach player Level 48
|Chimera
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|FR Avancer
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|ISO Hemlock
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Kastov 762
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|M13B
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|STB 556
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|TAQ-56
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Tempus Razorback
|Assault Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Cronen Squall
|Battle Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Lachmann-762
|Battle Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|RPG-7
|Launcher
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|STRELA-P
|Launcher
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|RAAL MG
|LMG
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Crossbow
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Lockwood Mk2
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|SP-R 208
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Tempus Torrent
|Marksman Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Combat Knife
|Melee
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Dual Kodachis
|Melee
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Pickaxe
|Melee
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Riot Shield
|Combat Knife
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Basilisk
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|FTAC Siege
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|.50 GS
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|GS Magna
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|X12
|Handgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Expedite 12
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|KV Broadside
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Lockwood 300
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|MX Guardian
|Shotgun
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Carrack .300
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|FJX Imperium
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Signal 50
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Victus XMR
|Sniper Rifle
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Bas-P
|SMG
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Fennec 45
|SMG
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|ISO 45
|SMG
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|PDSW 528
|SMG
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Kastov-74u
|Assault Rifle
|Get the Kastov 762 to Level 122 and get the Kastov 545 to Level 13
|Kastov-545
|Assault Rifle
|Level the Kastov 762 to Level 11
|Lachmann-556
|Assault Rifle
|Level the Lachmann-762 to Level 13
|TR-76 Geist
|Assault Rifle
|Unlock in sector F7 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass
|SO-14
|Battle Rifle
|Level the EBR-14 to Level 12
|TAQ-V
|Battle Rifle
|Level the TAQ-56 to Level 11
|HCR 56
|LMG
|Level the STB 556 to Level 20
|RAPP H
|LMG
|Get the Lacjmann-762 to Level 13 and get the Lachmann-556 to Level 16
|RPK
|LMG
|Level the Kastov 762 to Level 16
|LM-S
|Marksman Rifle
|Level the Lachmann-762 to Level 17
|SA-B 50
|Marksman Rifle
|Level the SP-R 208 to Level 13
|TAQ-M
|Marksman Rifle
|Level the TAQ-56 to Level 19
|X13 Auto
|Handgun
|Level the x12 to Level 10
|Bryson 890
|Shotgun
|Level the Bryson 800 to Level 16
|LA-B 330
|Sniper Rifle
|Get the SP-R 208 to Level 13 and get the the SA-B 50 to Level 16, or purchase the Endowment 'C.O.D.E.' Protector Pack
|SP-X 80
|Sniper Rifle
|Get the SP-R 208 to Level 13, the SA-B 50 to Level 16, and the LA-B 330 to Level 18
|Lachmann Shroud
|SMG
|Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
|Lachmann Sub
|SMG
|Get the Lachmann-762 to Level 13 and get the Lachmann-556 to Level 12
|Minibak
|SMG
|Get the Kastov 762 to Level 11, the Kastov 545 to Level 13, and the Kastov-74u to Level 18
|MX9
|SMG
|Level the STB 556 to Level 13
|Vaznev-9K
|SMG
|Get the Kastov 762 to Level 11, the Kastov 545 to Level 13, and the Kastov-74u to Level 13
|ISO 9mm
|SMG
|Unlock in sector F4 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass
|Dual Kamas
|Melee
|Unlock in sector F18 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass
