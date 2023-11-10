If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 3

How to get every new and returning weapon in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 introduces 37 new weapons that can be used in the game's multiplayer modes, as well as in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

You can also use your previously upgraded weapons obtained in MW2, or earn these MW2 weapons while playing the sequel's multiplayer modes, bringing the total number of weapons available to 114 at Modern Warfare 3's launch.

To help you get all of the new weapons, we've detailed how to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 3 below, which includes separate lists of all new weapons and all returning weapons.

How to unlock all new weapons in Modern Warfare 3

There are 37 new weapons to unlock in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. Here's how to unlock all of the new weapons in Modern Warfare 3:

Weapon Type How to Unlock
SVA 545 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4
Pulemyot 762 LMG Reach player Level 4
KVD Enforcer Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 4
Gutter Knife Melee Reach player Level 4
COR-45 Handgun Reach player Level 4
Lockwood 680 Shotgun Reach player Level 4
KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4
Striker SMG Reach player Level 4
AMR9 SMG Reach player Level 4
Riveter Shotgun Reach player Level 4
Longbow Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4
MTZ-556 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 12
BAS-B Battle Rifle Reach player Level 17
Renetti Handgun Reach player Level 21
DG-58 LSW LMG Reach player Level 7
Rival-9 SMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
Striker 9 SMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
WSP-9 SMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
WSP Stinger Handgun Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
DM56 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
Karambit Melee Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
Holger 26 LMG Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
MTZ-762 Battle Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
Sidewinder Battle Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
DG-58 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 25 and Active at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges
WSP Swarm SMG Reach player Level 27
Bruen Mk9 LMG Reach player Level 31
Holger 556 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 37
RGL-80 Launcher Reach player Level 38
Haymaker Shotgun Reach player Level 39
MCW Assault Rifle Reach player Level 44
TYR Handgun Reach player Level 50
TAQ Eradicator LMG Complete a challenge (exact challenge TBC)

How to unlock all returning weapons in Modern Warfare 3

There are 77 guns and melee weapons returning to Modern Warfare 3 that were first released for Modern Warfare 2. If you previously unlocked one of these weapons in MW2, then it will automatically be available when you reach player Level 4 in MW3.

If you didn't unlock them while playing MW2, then here's how to unlock all of the returning weapons in Modern Warfare 3:

Weapon Type How to Unlock
M4 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4
M16 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4
M13C Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4
FTAC Recon Battle Rifle Reach player Level 4
PILA Launcher Reach player Level 4
556 Icarus LMG Reach player Level 4
SAKIN MG38 LMG Reach player Level 4
EBR-14 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 4
Tonfa Combat Knife Reach player Level 4
9mm Daemon Handgun Reach player Level 4
P890 Handgun Reach player Level 4
Bryson 800 Shotgun Reach player Level 4
MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4
VEL 46 SMG Reach player Level 4
FSS Hurricane SMG Reach player Level 4
JOKR Launcher Reach player Level 48
Chimera Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
FR Avancer Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Kastov 762 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
M13B Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
STB 556 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
TAQ-56 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Cronen Squall Battle Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
RPG-7 Launcher Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
STRELA-P Launcher Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
RAAL MG LMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Crossbow Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Lockwood Mk2 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Combat Knife Melee Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Dual Kodachis Melee Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Pickaxe Melee Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Riot Shield Combat Knife Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Basilisk Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
FTAC Siege Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
.50 GS Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
GS Magna Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
X12 Handgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Expedite 12 Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
KV Broadside Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Lockwood 300 Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
MX Guardian Shotgun Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Signal 50 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Victus XMR Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Bas-P SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Fennec 45 SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
ISO 45 SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
PDSW 528 SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Kastov-74u Assault Rifle Get the Kastov 762 to Level 122 and get the Kastov 545 to Level 13
Kastov-545 Assault Rifle Level the Kastov 762 to Level 11
Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle Level the Lachmann-762 to Level 13
TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle Unlock in sector F7 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass
SO-14 Battle Rifle Level the EBR-14 to Level 12
TAQ-V Battle Rifle Level the TAQ-56 to Level 11
HCR 56 LMG Level the STB 556 to Level 20
RAPP H LMG Get the Lacjmann-762 to Level 13 and get the Lachmann-556 to Level 16
RPK LMG Level the Kastov 762 to Level 16
LM-S Marksman Rifle Level the Lachmann-762 to Level 17
SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle Level the SP-R 208 to Level 13
TAQ-M Marksman Rifle Level the TAQ-56 to Level 19
X13 Auto Handgun Level the x12 to Level 10
Bryson 890 Shotgun Level the Bryson 800 to Level 16
LA-B 330 Sniper Rifle Get the SP-R 208 to Level 13 and get the the SA-B 50 to Level 16, or purchase the Endowment 'C.O.D.E.' Protector Pack
SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle Get the SP-R 208 to Level 13, the SA-B 50 to Level 16, and the LA-B 330 to Level 18
Lachmann Shroud SMG Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge
Lachmann Sub SMG Get the Lachmann-762 to Level 13 and get the Lachmann-556 to Level 12
Minibak SMG Get the Kastov 762 to Level 11, the Kastov 545 to Level 13, and the Kastov-74u to Level 18
MX9 SMG Level the STB 556 to Level 13
Vaznev-9K SMG Get the Kastov 762 to Level 11, the Kastov 545 to Level 13, and the Kastov-74u to Level 13
ISO 9mm SMG Unlock in sector F4 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass
Dual Kamas Melee Unlock in sector F18 of the MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass

For more info on MW3's weapons, we've got pages detailing the best guns, and how to unlock guns and attachments.

