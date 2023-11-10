Modern Warfare 3 Renetti Jak Ferocity loadout, best class build and how to unlock Renetti Jak Ferocity

The Renetti is a 3-burst handgun and a weapon found in the secondary weapon slot in Modern Warfare 3.

It’s a decent weapon on its own, but it’s made even better after equipping one of the new 'Aftermarket Parts' (also known as 'Conversion Kits') – a new feature for certain weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

The Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit will rework how the gun functions, replacing the 3-burst fire with a full-auto firing mode that’s much closer to an SMG or machine pistol.

In this guide, we’ll be going over how to unlock the Renetti and Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit, the best Renetti attachments to equip, as well as the best build for this weapon in terms of perks, gear, equipment, and more.

How to unlock the Renetti and Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the Renetti, there’s a bit of a climb to get there – you’ll have to reach player level 21 before you’ll have the ability to equip and customise this weapon.

Increasing your player level requires you to earn XP which can be earned through a number of means in Multiplayer, such as playing matches, completing objectives, netting kills, and checking off challenges.

However, this is only half the equation since unlocking the Jak Ferocity Conversion Kit is the core part to what makes the Renetti as desirable.

Generally speaking, Conversion Parts are – at launch – being rewarded on a week-to-week basis after completing weekly challenges.

Then you need to have your Renetti at max level - in this case, that's weapon level 21 - and then you'll be able to move on and immediately upgrade your Renetti with the Conversion Kit attachment and focus entirely on levelling the gun and enhancing it further.

Modern Warfare 3 Renetti best loadout and attachments

Whilst the Jak Ferocity Carbine is the true star of the show, it admittedly isn’t as strong without help from other attachments.

Along with the required Conversion Kit, here are the five attachments we’re recommending for the Renetti handgun:

Aftermarket Part / Conversion Kit : Jak Ferocity Carbine

: Jak Ferocity Carbine Optic : Player Preference

: Player Preference Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Ammunition: 9MM PTFE

Up first taking up one of the attachment slots if of course the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit itself.

Besides the full-auto-enabled firing and overhauled geometry of the gun, this also unlocks the use of Tactical Stance aiming, as well as an increased bullet velocity and range, with reduced aiming idle sway.

It does come with some drawbacks like reduced sprint to fire, Aim Down Sights (ADS), and movement speeds, as well as less recoil control, but honestly the tradeoff is most definitely worth it with the core benefits the Conversion Kit brings.

In picking this Conversion Kit, it should be noted that you’ll still be dealing with the Renetti’s base 15 mag size which is something you’ll no doubt want to fix with a magazine attachment.

You can get increased sizes of 20, 30, and 50, and so you should pick based on what you think suits you best, but for this recommendation, we’re taking the middle ground and going with the 30 Round Mag.

It does have some drawbacks such as a reduced speeds across reload, ADS, movement, and sprint to fire, but the tradeoff is most definitely worth it – for me this was the attachment that made me appreciate the Conversion Kit even more, and made it much more forgiving, particularly with its high rate of fire.

For the third attachment, we’d recommend taking an optic to clear up your ADS targeting, though of course, the choice is entirely up to you – if you’re happy with the iron sights on the gun, you can always stick to that and swap it out for another attachment option.

Generally how you build this weapon is largely up to you, but for our recommendation, we’re thinking of this build as one that’s not only a good backup option, but one that’ll also act as a stealthier approach to a secondary.

As such, in the muzzle slot, we’re suggesting you pick the Monolithic Suppressor which will not only make your attacks undetectable on the radar – you won’t have a red dot revealing your location when shooting – as well as a stronger recoil control.

There’s a slight reduction to ADS speed once again, but with it being a smaller weapon, this shouldn’t be too much of an impacted area.

To round off this build, you’re free to pick more or less whichever attachment you’d like - either a different type of ammo like the 9MM High Velocity rounds that increase bullet velocity, or maybe you want to go all out with a duel-wield approach with the Akimbo attachment.

Whichever you pick, even in testing when I didn’t have a complete set of attachments, as soon as I had the 30 round mag equipped, the gun felt like a very strong backup to have more or less with any primary weapon.

With the Renetti Wood Grain Grip attachment, you can even quick-swap to it without needing to fully holster your primary, making it even more of a fast-equipping and strong backup close quarters option.

Modern Warfare 3 Renetti best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

Ultimately the Renetti is a secondary weapon and – particularly with the aforementioned Conversion Kit – is a very strong backup option to carry with you in matches.

However, whilst it won’t often be taken as a primary option to fight with during matches, the perks and equipment we’ll be recommending will be entirely setup for a build where you’re focusing on using the Renetti as your main weapon.

If it’s a primary-weapon-focused loadout you’re looking to pick it with, feel free to arrange and equip perks and equipment that complements that approach, and just follow our attachment recommendations above.

Treating the Renetti as a primary weapon, there’ll be a slightly different approach, but before diving into the specifics and reasonings, here is a high-level view of our recommended perks and equipment to equip:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Perk 1 – Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Perk 2 – Boots : Lightweight Boots

: Lightweight Boots Perk 3 – Gear : Ghost T/V Camo

: Ghost T/V Camo Field Equipment : Dead Silence or Munitions Box

: Dead Silence or Munitions Box Lethal : Throwing Knives

: Throwing Knives Tactical: Battle Rage

First up, there's the Infantry Vest which is going to be core to giving some extra mobility to this playstyle, thanks to extra Tac Sprint regeneration speed and duration, something you're going to want if leaning into a close-quarters playstyle like the one you'll use with the Renetti.

In terms of perks, we're expanding the mobility further thanks to the Lightweight Boots which will increase your base movement and swimming speeds, whilst Scavenger Gloves are going to let you replenish ammo from fallen enemies, an ability that'll no doubt come in handy with a reduced amount of ammo from the getgo with the Renetti.

To provide some extra cover - and bolster the effects of the suppressed Renetti itself - we're recommending you pick Ghost T/V Camo in your Gear slot, since that will hide you from enemy UAVs and other radar sweeps, helping you keep a low profile whilst moving around the map.

When it comes to Field Equipment, generally you are free to pick whichever. As a couple of examples, you could lean further into the stealth playstyle with Dead Silence that'll help you stay quiet, or take Munitions Box and that'll let you replenish ammo once it's charged up and ready to use.

As for Lethal and Tactical, the former can again be pretty much whatever you prefer, though Throwing Knives might be good for sticking to stealth. As for the latter, we'd recommend Battle Rage since it'll give you a temporary boost in movement speed, as well as regenerating your health at a faster rate too.

Since this approach is building a class primarily around what is ostensibly a handgun in its core classification, there's not too much leeway for experimentation, but that also makes it fairly easy to pinpoint which areas you'd like amplify with perks and attachments.

Whether taking it as a backup weapon, or treating it as a primary though, with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit, it's a solid all-round gun that'll no doubt continue to reign through launch as it did in the beta.

